3 AEW rumors we hope are true and 1 we hope isn't: Edge and SmackDown Star leaving WWE? Vince McMahon canceled two free-agent signings

Vince McMahon has been making waves in pro wrestling since he merged WWE with UFC under the umbrella of Endeavor Group.

The wrestling rumor mill has since gone into overdrive, with multiple sources suggesting that The Boss' return to the helm affected free-agent signings.

Interestingly, a SmackDown Superstar hasn't renewed his contract, which has fueled speculation about them possibly showing up in All Elite Wrestling.

Similarly, Edge's current deal will soon run out, which could bring the curtain down on his legendary career once and for all. But what if he's planning on jumping ship?

We have several exciting reports lined up for today's column. Continue reading as we dive into the top four AEW rumors of the week.

(Note: None of these rumors have been confirmed as legitimate stories, so take them with a pinch of salt)

#4. Hopefully True: Is Vince McMahon responsible for Jay White and Brian Cage not signing with WWE?

CrispyWrestling @DakotaKaiEra Per Fightful: William Regal and Triple H showed interest in Jay White before he went to AEW while higher-ups said the company "failed the communicate properly along the process" also could due to Vince McMahon returns and the lack of main roster hires since interest started Per Fightful: William Regal and Triple H showed interest in Jay White before he went to AEW while higher-ups said the company "failed the communicate properly along the process" also could due to Vince McMahon returns and the lack of main roster hires since interest started https://t.co/KMNuoiYIoF

Over the last week, AEW has secured two major free agent signings in the form of Brian Cage and Jay White, who were heavily linked with WWE through overtures.

The move has led to speculation that Vince McMahon's return has something to do with it.

Fightful Select recently learned that Triple H and William Regal showed interest in signing The Switchblade. However, the company "failed to communicate properly," leading to talks fizzling out between the two parties.

Mr. McMahon reportedly factored into the decision considering the lack of hires since his return to the company.

Meanwhile, WWE's alleged "hiring freeze" affected the potential signing of Cage and some of the other free agents, who gaged interest from Hunter. The former FTW Champion eventually signed a new five-year contract with AEW after the company made several creative pitches for him.

We hope this report is accurate. Despite how Cage and White were presented on television, there's no denying that the two men would have probably risked their jobs working under Vince McMahon.

Current RAW Superstars like Seth Rollins and Bayley are already rumored to be unhappy with the creative since WrestleMania 39.

Had the UFC-WWE merger not taken place, both stars would have thrived under Triple H.

#3. Hopefully True: Drew McIntyre is unlikely to show up at AEW All In

Drew McIntyre hasn't been seen in WWE since failing to capture the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther in a triple-threat match involving Sheamus at WrestleMania 39.

Amidst his absence, rumors began swirling that The Scottish Warrior had entered the final year of his contract. Wade Keller recently reported that the SmackDown Superstar is "unhappy" with his current position in the company. McIntyre has also blacked out his Twitter handle and removed all WWE references from his bio.

He's yet to put pen to paper on a new deal as he's not satisfied with the 'money and creative' offered to him:

"We alluded to this that there's been talk that he [Drew McIntyre] is unhappy with his current situation in WWE and I'm hearing it's kind of a mix of creative and money and what kind of offer he's getting for a renewal. It sounds like WWE is taking seriously the possibility that he is going to let his deal run out rather than agree to something that he believes is less than he deserves or less than what he thinks he has coming," Keller said.

With AEW holding the All In at Wembley Stadium in London (UK), which happens to be Drew McIntyre's home country, many are pondering if he could jump ship in time for the event.

Dave Meltzer shot down the idea, stating that he wouldn't be contractually obligated to appear outside WWE anytime soon:

"It’s a long ways away. I hear people going like, 'Oh he’s gonna be at the Wembley [AEW] show' and it’s like… I don’t have the date, but I don’t think that’s contractually possible. I think that his contract runs well past that date."

We hope this report is accurate. Fightful Select also noted that the two-time WWE Champion has almost nine months left on his contract, meaning he will remain with the company until at least January next year.

McIntyre is undoubtedly one of the hardest-working wrestlers on the WWE roster today. Once dubbed The Chosen One, neither Triple H nor Vince McMahon can afford to lose a top-level caliber to All Elite Wrestling.

#2. Hopefully True: Edge unlikely to leave WWE for AEW?

The Rated-R Superstar!

Edge's second WWE run has been nothing short of sensational. He last competed against "The Demon" Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell on Night Two of WrestleMania 39.

The Ultimate Opportunist defied his age during the match and emerged victorious to end the final chapter of his rivalry with The Judgment Day.

The Rated-R Superstar is well aware that his in-ring days are numbered. In fact, he has mapped out his swan song this summer in front of his hometown of Toronto, Canada.

WrestleVotes recently told Givemesport that if Edge does wrestle his final WWE match in August this year, it'll be his last hurrah in wrestling as opposed to fans' belief that he'll join AEW:

"The feeling within WWE is that if Edge does have his final match in Toronto this summer, it'll be to retire from wrestling, as opposed to because he wants to quit to join AEW as has been rumoured, WrestleVotes tells GIVEMESPORT.

We hope this report is true. Edge has achieved almost everything WWE has to offer him.

Now there's a classic adage in pro wrestling that states, "Never say never." But Edge leaving WWE for AEW would be a cold day in hell.

The RAW Superstar has been loyal to his stomping grounds for decades. Unless he wants to reunite with Christian Cage one last time, fans shouldn't expect to see him wrestle outside the WWE bubble.

#1. Hopefully Not True: WWE considering bringing back Christian Cage

Will the two men reunite before hanging up their boots?

Christian Cage was heavily rumored to be part of Edge's Brood entrance w/Gangrel at WrestleMania 39. However, it didn't come to fruition due to Captain Charisma's contractual obligation to AEW.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that WWE is open to bringing Cage back since Edge is interested in working with him before calling it quits. The last time the two men reunited was at the 2021 Royal Rumble, which The Rated-R Superstar won.

We hope this report is not true. Though it would be a feel-good moment to see Edge reunite with Christian once again, the chances of the latter returning to WWE are slim to none.

He also faced a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to an arm injury, which could result in the company adding injury time to his contract. Even though it is unknown when his deal will expire, it won't be possible for the Canadian star to return to WWE in time for Edge's retirement tour.

Meanwhile, he has also returned to television alongside Luchasaurus, seemingly teasing a run in the tag team division.

Do you want to see Edge and Christian Cage reunite this year? Sound off in the comments section below.

