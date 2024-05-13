Every One Piece character who reacted to Vegapunk's message as of chapter 1114, listed

Eiichiro Oda's addictive One Piece manga is set to go on hiatus next week, but fans can still rejoice as the narration has been going quite strong recently. Foreseeing his unavoidable death during the Egghead Incident, Dr Vegapunk prerecorded a message to be broadcast after his passing.

Despite the efforts of the Five Elders, who arrived on Egghead specifically to stop the transmission, Vegapunk's message began to be broadcast. The genius scientist's last speech will be of utmost importance. It is the narrative device chosen by Eiichiro Oda to finally reveal the history of the One Piece world.

These events are a secret not only to the fans of the franchise, but even for the large majority of the One Piece world's countless inhabitants. One chapter after another, Oda is thereby showing how people from all over the globe are reacting to Vegapunk's shocking revelations. This results in an overview of iconic villains, friends, and allies, which emphasizes One Piece's variegated worldbuilding.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1114.

From Kaya to Doflamingo, all the One Piece characters who have been shown reacting to Vegapunk's message

1) Kaya, Merry, Ninjin, Piiman, and Tamanegi from Syrup Village

Kaya as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In Syrup Village, Ninjin, Piiman, and Tamanegi, the former members of the so-called "Usopp Pirates", were eager to hear Vegapunk's speech. Kaya, Usopp's friend and alleged lover, happily welcomed them into her mansion.

As her butler Merry offered to make some tea, Kaya remarked that Vegapunk's brilliant genius had a massive influence even in the world of medicine. Being a medical student who strives to become a doctor, Kaya couldn't help but express her admiration for Vegapunk.

2) Crocus and Laboon from Twin Capes

Laboon and Crocus as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

At the bottom of Reverse Mountain, right before the exit that leads into the first half of the Grand Line, there is Twin Capes. Here, Crocus and the whale Laboon patiently await for the Straw Hats to complete their journey in search of the One Piece treasure.

In One Piece chapter 1113, Crocus was silently awaiting to hear Vegapunk's words. As a former member of the Roger Pirates, Crocus visited Laugh Tale, which means that he already knows many of the secrets that Vegapunk is about to reveal.

3) The people from Karakuri Island

Vegapunk's laboratory in Karakuri Island (Image via Toei Animation)

The venue of the so-called "Future Land Baldimore", Karakuri Island is Dr. Vegapunk's birthplace. During the timeskip, Franky from the Straw Hat Pirates spent two years studying and reproducing Vegapunk's technology to increase his abilities as a cyborg.

Upon listening to Vegapunk's broadcast, the people of Karakuri proudly boasted the former being born on their island. They also clarified that the scientist wasn't the "Nightmare of Baldimore", i.e., the responsible for the incident that destroyed the island's laboratory, as the culprit of that event was Franky.

Funnily enough, the same individual added that Franky is now a ship. This is probably a result of the running gag about Franky's bounty, as the picture on the cyborg's wanted poster shows the Thousand Sunny rather than his face.

4) The people from Torino Kingdom

The people of Torino Kingdom (Image via Toei Animation)

During the two-year timeskip, Chopper trained in Torino Kingdom, an island characterized by the huge tree growing in the middle of it. The local residents were dressed as cavemen, and allegedly behaved as such. However, it was revealed that these people have an advanced culture, particularly with regard to medical knowledge.

As Vegapunk's broadcast began, the people of Torino Kingdom pointed out that the message was coming from the same island where Chopper was. They also remarked how many of Vegapunk's innovations were used to create dangerous weapons.

5) The people from Hachinosu

The Pirate Island of Hachinosu (Image via Toei Animation)

Hachinosu is a New World island that is currently ruled by the Blackbeard Pirates. During the Egghead Arc, Monkey D. Garp arrived on this island to rescue his disciple, Koby, who had been kidnapped by Blackbeard. After a fierce fight, the old "Marine Hero" sacrificed himself to help Koby and the young Marine officers of the SWORD group escape.

True to its fame as "Pirate Island", Hachinosu is filled with pirates. When Vegapunk's broadcast began, the pirates started to argue, as two of them wanted to listen in, while another one was more interested in gambling.

In One Piece chapter 1114, former Marine Admiral Kuzan “Aokiji”, now allegedly a member of the Blackbeard Pirates, was seen among the Hachinosu residents who were listening up to Vegapunk’s message. Kuzan was covered in bandages after his fight with Garp.

6) Duval and the people of Sabaody Archipelago

Duval as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Vegapunk began his message by saying that he programmed it to start being broadcast at his final heartbeat. These words, which essentially implied Vegapunk’s death, left the people of Sabaody Archipelago in shock.

Among the various inhabitants of Sabaody, One Piece fans were delighted to see Duval, an old acquaintance of the Straw Hats. The leader of the Tobiuo Riders, a gang of thugs and kidnappers, Duval renamed his gang as the Flying Fish Riders and befriended the Straw Hats after Sanji brutally beat him.

Upon hearing that the broadcast was being played at the time of Vegapunk’s death, Duval was shocked as that contradicted the previous newspaper, which reported that Vegapunk was being held hostage by the Straw Hats. Unknown to the public, Morgans had reported the incident as if the Navy had besieged Egghead to rescue the scientist that had been taken hostage by the crew.

7) Caesar Clown and Judge Vinsmoke

Caesar Clown (Image via Toei Animation)

After various vicissitudes, Caesar Clown ended up allying with Judge Vinsmoke, the patriarch of the Vinsmoke Family and leader of the Germa Army. The two former colleagues and rivals created NEO MADS, an organization aimed at exceeding Vegapunk’s exceptional scientific achievements.

After hearing the message that implicitly confirmed Vegapunk’s death, Judge remained silent. Caesar, instead, was hilariously outraged at Vegapunk for dying before they had a chance to try and outdo his scientific genius.

8) "Big News" Morgans

"Big News" Morgans (Image via Toei Animation)

The president of the organization responsible for writing, printing, and distributing the newspaper in the entire One Piece world, “Big News” Morgans loves to popularize his scoops. He also loves reporting them to the general public before anyone else.

Thus, Morgans was mad at Vegapunk for revealing all his secrets, giving away all of them for free. Such a thing prevented Morgans from publishing those secrets, making them exclusive to his newspaper.

9) Fleet Admiral Akainu and the other Marines at HQ

Sakazuki "Akainu" (Image via Toei Animation)

After becoming the new Fleet Admiral, Sakazuki “Akainu” relocated the Navy Headquarters to the New World, making the G-1 Base the “New Marineford”. One Piece chapter 1114 showed that many Marine officers, including Rear Admiral Hina, were confused and panicked by Vegapunk’s words about the globe being destined to sink underwater.

Akainu also appeared in the chapter. He was shown alongside the other officers in New Marineford. His reaction was much more cryptic, as he was listening to Vegapunk’s message with a stern and severe expression on his face.

10) The people from Mock Town

Pirates in Mock Town don't believe in dreams (Image via Toei Animation)

While most of the people who listened to Vegapunk’s message were startled by the scientist’s words, the pirates in Jaya’s Mock Town were seen laughing at them. Just as they once mocked Luffy and Zoro for being, according to them, foolish believers, this time the residents of Mock Town made fun of Vegapunk.

They claimed that Vegapunk was just trying to take advantage of his death to cause worldwide chaos, as the idea that the world could sink into the ocean was simply nonsensical.

11) Paulie from Water Seven

Paulie as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In Water Seven, Paulie from the Galley-La company of shipwrights doubted that the whole world could really sink underwater. He claimed that such a thing would be believable for Water Seven, a town that is slowly sinking due to the increasing sea levels. However, according to Paulie, it would take a lot more than that to submerge the entire globe.

12) Shirahoshi, Neptune, and the other inhabitants of Ryugu Kingdom

Shirahoshi and Neptun as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As humanoids who feature the same characteristics as water-breathing creatures, Fish-Men shouldn’t be particularly worried even if the whole world were to sink underwater. However, the Mermaid Princess Shirahoshi and his father Neptune still appeared quite concerned by Vegapunk’s revelation.

Shirahoshi asked Neptune what was going to happen, and the monarch answered by defining the event as something outrageous and unbelievable.

13) Smoothie and Mont-d'Or from the Big Mom Pirates

Smoothie and some of her crewmates (Image via Toei Animation)

After Big Mom’s defeat in Wano and the recent attack suffered by the Blackbeard Pirates, the situation of the Big Mom Pirates remains quite unclear. However, two major officers of the crew, Charlotte Smoothie and Charlotte Mont-d’Or were shown reacting to Vegapunk’s message in One Piece chapter 1114.

As Vegapunk’s prerecorded message revealed that an unprecedented earthquake would occur worldwide, Smoothie was shocked. She couldn’t believe that Vegapunk had predicted the earthquake that actually happened a few days after he recorded his message. Of course, with Vegapunk being dead at the time of the broadcast, it meant that he wasn’t lying about his claims.

14) Tonjit from Long Ring Long Land

Tonjit as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Tonjit is an elderly nomad who lives on Long Ring Long Land along with his tribe and his beloved horse Shelly. Just like Luffy, Tonjit is kind-hearted and totally absent-minded, which leads him to befriend the Straw Hat Pirates quite naturally. In One Piece chapter 1114, Tonjit was shown listening to Vegapunk’s message without saying a single word.

15) Imu-sama from the Pangaea Castle

Imu as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Upon hearing that Vegapunk was about to disclose the truth about the Void Century, or at least a part of it, Imu-sama stood silent. Granted, it’s easy to imagine how the mysterious leader of the World Government was in the grip of a quiet, tremendous rage at the thought that Vegapunk would reveal the true history.

The World Government had been trying to hide those secrets for hundreds of years, which explains why Imu-sama and the Five Elders wanted to stop the transmission at any cost.

16) Saint Shalria and the other Celestial Dragons from Mary Geoise

Saint Shalria as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As Vegapunk mentioned the Void Century, the Celestial Dragons in Mary Geoise started yelling at the scientist, calling his offense so unforgivable that not even death itself would be enough to atone for it.

However, Saint Shalria, the daughter of Saint Rosward and younger sister of Saint Charlos, appeared to be clueless about the Void Century, as she asked what that meant. This seems to imply that, depending on their rank, or maybe their age, not all Celestial Dragons are aware of the true history.

17) Jaguar D. Saul

Jaguar D. Saul (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the most unexpected appearances in the recent One Piece chapters was that of Jaguar D. Saul. He is the Giant who deserted the Marines to protect Nico Robin from the Buster Call that destroyed Ohara 22 years before the current narration.

Saul was believed to have died at the hands of Kuzan “Aokiji” during the Ohara Incident. In truth, he somehow survived, and went to hiding on Elbaf after salvaging the precious books of the Ohara scholars with the help of the New Giant Warrior Pirates.

In One Piece chapter 1114, Saul was shown making his signature “Dereshishishi!” laugh as he heard Vegapunk mentioning that the Poneglyphs spread around the world carry the memories of real history.

18) Mayor Boodle and his dog Chouchou from Orange Town

Chouchou, the dog from Orange Town (Image via Toei Animation)

Orange Town is one of the first places that the Straw Hat Pirates ever visited. Back in the day, Luffy, Zoro, and Nami arrived in this East Blue village and freed it from the oppression of the Buggy Pirates, who had invaded it. As shown in One Piece chapter 1114, Boodle, the mayor of Orange Town, and his beloved dog Chouchou were among the people listening to Vegapunk’s message.

19) Margaret from the Kuja Pirates

Margaret (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1114 also saw the brief appearance of Margaret. A member of Amazon Lily’s Kuja Pirates, Margaret befriended Luffy before the timeskip, and then eventually began to care for and respect him.

Margaret was listening in reverent silence as Vegapunk explained that, despite the World Government’s prohibition, he studied the Poneglyphs to learn the true history. Vegapunk also elaborated that this was one of the reasons why the upper echelons decided to assassinate him.

20) Doflamingo and Magellan in Impel Down

Doflamingo and Magellan (Image via Toei Animation)

Following his defeat at the hands of Luffy, Donquixote Doflamingo was stripped of his Warlord title and jailed in the underwater prison of Impel Down. In the latest One Piece chapter, Doflamingo was seen discussing Vegapunk’s message with Magellan.

As Vegapunk stated that the entire world was destined to sink underwater, Doflamingo teased Magellan, ironically pointing out that if seawater were to flow inside, it was Magellan’s job to ensure the safety of the prison’s inmates.

Magellan calmly admitted that a rise in sea level of just one meter was enough to send the entire prison into a panic, and wondered what would happen if the world really were to sink. Thrilled at the thought, Doflamingo laughed and claimed that the time had come to move somewhere high up.

