Which Demon Slayer character would you date, based on your MBTI (Personality test)

Demon Slayer is a popular Animanga series illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge. The story follows Tanjiro as he embarks on a perilous adventure to find a cure for his sister's curse and avenge those he has lost after a demon onslaught.

It's rather not uncommon to see parallels between the personalities of our favorite anime characters and our own. As a response, learning about the Myers-Briggs types portrayed in famous series' has become a fun chore for anime fans. The characters from the Demon Slayer animanga series have become household favorites over the years. They each have quirks and eccentricities which fans can relate to. Many might even wonder about their compatibility with these characters. So without further ado, let's dive in.

Which Demon Slayer character will your MBTI lover be? Do go through the list and tell us about your chosen soulmate.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga, Demon Slayer as well as the author's personal opinions.

Which Demon Slayer character would you date, based on your MBTI

ENFJs may find their natural partners in INFPs like Mitsuri

People with ENFJ and INFP personality types get along well and have a lot in common. Like many INFPs, Mitsuri has a soft heart and treats everyone with care, so rest assured, you will get all the love you deserve and more! For the most part, they're both idealists (NF). Both the INFP and ENFJ are drawn to the ENFJ's vitality, optimism, and optimistic outlook.

Both have a sincere personality and are willing to go to great lengths to win the other's affection.

ESFJs may find their natural partners in ISFPs like Zenitsu

Zenitsu, as seen in Demon Slayer (image via Studio Ufotable)

Certain similar patterns emerge as ISFPs and ESFJs get to know one another. Keep it in mind if you're an ISFP befriending an ESFJ that communication may be difficult between ISFPs and ESFJs, regardless of personality type. Zenitsu may appear sheepish at first glance, and in a similar vein, may also be hard to figure out but he will surely blossom in your presence as you come to know one each.

INFPs may find their natural partners in ENFJs like Tanjiro

Relationships between ENFJ and INFP are often amicable and long-lasting when they meet. Because they are Intuitive Feelers, they are equally committed to building relationships that benefit both sides. Tanjiro's ENFJ personality lends itself well to helping the INFP partner open up and communicate more effectively. In many circumstances, the connections they form are so strong that no justification or analysis is required to maintain them.

INTPs may find their natural partners in ENTJs like Muzan

Muzan, as seen in Demon Slayer (image via Studio Ufotable)

Both the INTP and ENTJ personality types are naturally inclined towards each other. At the heart of their partnership is a profound intellectual admiration for one another. The polemical character of an ENTJ is a perfect fit for the INTP's capacity to hold their own. They cognitively challenge each other. Muzan has a monotonous face and a dominant demeanor, but rest assured that he will form a personal bond with you.

ESTPs may find their natural partners in ISTJs like Iguro

It's not uncommon to see similarities between ESTPs and ISTJs when they first meet. Keep these things in mind if you're an ESTP and you have just met an ISTJ. ISTJs like Iguro are known for being both empathetic and realistic. They also have the ability to have a strong relationship with you, despite tangible differences. Both these types share a passion for practical, real-world issues, and can communicate openly.

ESFPs may find their natural partners in ISFJs like Nezuko

Nezuko, as seen in Demon Slayer (image via Studio Ufotable)

While the ISFJ and the ESFP may share similar values, there will be some differences in what each of you values most. It's critical to understand how your ESFP values differ from those of your ISFJ counterpart. Nezuko, an ISFJ, is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to standing up for those close to her heart.

ENTPs may find their natural partners in INFJs like Gyomei

ENTPs and INFJs may engage in deep, meaningful talks together since they are both intuitive. Talking about opportunities rather than facts, specifics, and occurrences is like nectar to these thinkers. Nothing will satisfy them. Gyomei is a sensitive and compassionate person who often cries in different situations, so be prepared for some beautiful, sympathetic, and loving moments.

ISTJs may find their natural partners in ESTPs like Tengen

Tengen Uzui in Demon Slayer (image via Studio Ufotable)

Certain themes surface when ISTJs and ESTPs get to know one another. If you're an ISTJ, keep these things in mind when you meet an ESTP.

They are a Sensing Perceiver, which implies they are mostly concerned with savoring the present moment. When looking for a partner, they look for someone with whom they can have a natural chemistry and prioritize fun above other engagements. As a Sensor type, ESTPs do not pay much attention to whether or not they engage with others on a deeper level. Basically, they're just searching for someone to share the ride with on this crazy journey we call life, like Tengen.

INFJs may find their natural partners in ENTPs like Hairo

ENTP personality type is drawn to deep, meaningful connections with others. As INFJs, you would want to understand what drives the people you care about so you can help them become the best versions of themselves. It would do mean so much to him if you are extra loving and caring towards Hairo, since his issues with rage are serious enough to qualify him as somebody with depression.

ENTJs may find their natural partners in INTPs like Giyu

Giyu, as seen in Demon Slayer (image via Studio Ufotable)

The Thinking and Intuitive (ENTJ/INTP) personality type enjoys planning ahead and making thoughtful judgments. But although ENTJs are more social and structured, INTPs are more introverted and prefer to spend time alone, like Giyu. INTPs and ENTJs are better able to communicate if they steer clear of excessive emotional expressions.

ISTPs may find their natural partners in ESTJs like Sanemi

Sanemi, as seen in Demon Slayer (image via Studio Ufotable)

Compatibility hinges in large part on one's way of life, which is undervalued yet crucial all the less. It doesn't matter if you have the same ideas and beliefs, if you can't negotiate on how to carry out chores, your connection will always be tense. If you're an ESTJ, you're certain to run into some challenges. Having a conversation about these issues in advance with the ISTP and working out how to cope with them can help your relationship run a lot more smoothly. Keep in mind that Sanemi is terrible at making first impressions, and you'll be OK.

ISFPs may find their natural partners in ESFJs like Enmu

Enmu, as seen in Demon Slayer (image via Studio Ufotable)

While the ISFP and ESFJ might agree on many things, there'll always be a conflict in what each of them values most. To recognize and resolve conflicts with ISFPs, you must first understand how your ESFJ values approach differs from theirs. Remember that the fiesty queen, Enmu, is a master at coming up with fresh punishments before you cause her any harm.

INTJs may find their natural partners in ENFPs like Toko

Almost no romantic union is as intense as that between an ENFP and an INTJ. They may seem to be completely different at first look, yet they really have a number of incredible similarities! Unlike ENFP, like Toko in Demon Slayer, the INTJ is more conscious of logic, organization, and efficient task execution than the ENFP is of their own feelings and values.

ESTJs may find their natural partners in ISTPs like Father Spider Demon

Father Spider Demon as seen in Demon slayer (image via Studio Ufotable)

When it comes to making decisions, people with ISTP and ESTJ personality types tend to be pragmatic, logical thinkers. Both, however, exhibit different ways of socializing and interacting. While ISTPs like to be by themselves and seize chances when they arise, ESTJs prefer to be among other people and stick to rigid routines. Father Demon is unusually concerned about the protection of his family, a remarkable ISTP characteristic that ESTJs will like delving into.

ISFJ may find a natural partner in ESFPs like Karaku

Both ESFPs and ISFJs are Sensing and Feeling types, which means they pay attention to details and interpret events from an emotional standpoint. Being Feeling types, ISFJs and ESFPs must explain how they feel about various situations.

It's best if both ISFJs and ESFPs like the laid-back Karaku in Demon Slayer take turns speaking out and being open-minded in order to keep disputes from turning too upsetting for everyone involved.

Edited by Babylona Bora