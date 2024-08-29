World and the "Japanese Cartoon": How Anime overcame stigma to become a global phenomenon

Anime, once commonly referred to as Japanese cartoons, has become a global phenomenon in recent years. Despite existing for many years, its surge in popularity is a relatively recent development. Although seemingly sudden, this rise results from a long journey that spans decades.

Initially, the medium carried a stigma, often viewed as content exclusively targeted at children. This viewpoint was largely influenced by Western animated media, typically known as "Western Cartoons," which predominantly targeted the same. Examples include iconic series such as Mickey Mouse, Tom & Jerry, Popeye the Sailor, and many others.

This perception limited its audience and hindered broader public acceptance. However, public opinion has drastically shifted in recent years, breaking the confines of its early stereotypes. Japanese animation has emerged as one of the most popular discussion topics and a mainstream form of entertainment that people of all ages enjoy.

This article delves into anime's journey over the years, exploring how it overcame initial stigmas and became a significant part of pop culture. It explores the factors that likely contributed to this change in public opinion and how it became accepted as a respected form of entertainment.

Anime through the years: Transition from "Japanese Cartoon" to global pop culture sensation

Taking a look at Anime's journey and its rise to fame: The origins of the nickname "Japanese Cartoon"

Eren in Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA)

Before the term "Anime" gained mainstream recognition, animated works from Japan were often referred to as Japanese Cartoons. The term itself is derived from "Animation", a series or show created using animated media. In contrast, "Cartoons" typically referred to Western animated media shows that enjoyed widespread popularity worldwide.

During the period before Japanese animation's global surge in popularity, animated media content was primarily categorized as Cartoons, with many of these productions targeting children. Initially, Japanese animation remained largely limited to Japan and had yet to make a substantial impact on international audiences.

The beginning of Anime's journey

Deku and Ochako in 'My Hero Academia' (Image via Bones)

The medium of Japanese animation began its journey in the early 20th century. The earliest examples, released as short films, date back to 1917 with titles such as Namakura Gatana (The Dull Sword) by Junichi Kōuchi and Dekobo Shingachō: Meian no Shippai (Bumpy New Picture Book: Failure of a Great Plan) by Seitaro Kitayama, both of whom are considered to be the "fathers of anime."

Early Japanese animations like Namakura Gatana, Urashima Tarō, Kyoiku Otogimanga Usagi to Kame, and Chikara to Onna no Yo no Naka, all released before the 1950s, were pioneering works in the genre. In 1960, the first anime broadcast on TV, Mittsu no Hanashi (Three Tales), aired as a short film with a 30-minute runtime.

A year later, in 1961, Japan's first animated television series, Instant History (Otogi Manga Calendar), premiered, although it was not composed entirely of animation. These early productions laid the foundation for what would evolve into a unique and influential style of animation.

The 80s and 90s: A time of iconic old-gen anime

Luffy in 'One Piece' (Image via Toei Animation)

Anime began to gain traction in the global market towards the end of the 20th century with the broadcast of some of its most popular series. Shows like Doraemon (1979), Ninja Hattori (1981), Perman (1983), Dragon Ball (1989), Shinchan (1992), Sailor Moon (1992), Yu Yu Hakusho (1992), Chibi Maruko-chan (1995), Pokemon (1997), Digimon (1999), One Piece (1999), and others garnered international popularity.

However, despite their global appeal, these series often reinforced the perception of "Japanese Cartoons," especially since they primarily targeted children. In addition to TV series, Studio Ghibli's films also achieved widespread acclaim worldwide.

Titles such as My Neighbor Totoro (1988), Grave of the Fireflies (1988), Kiki's Delivery Service (1989), Princess Mononoke (1997), Spirited Away (2001), Howl's Moving Castle (2004), among others, garnered numerous viewers internationally. Despite their immense popularity, these movies, which were mostly rated G and PG, did not escape the label of "Japanese Cartoons."

A screencap from 'Spirited Away' (Image via Studio Ghibli)

While these works played a crucial role in Japanese animation gaining global recognition and building its fanbase, marking the beginning of its journey on the international stage, they continued to be labeled as "Japanese Cartoons" primarily due to their association with children's entertainment and prevailing public perceptions and stigma surrounding animated formats.

During this period, renowned and now-popular series such as Fist of the North Star (1984), JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (1993), Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995), Berserk (1997), Cowboy Bebop (1998), Hunter x Hunter (1999), and others also made their debut. However, these PG and R-rated shows did not enjoy the same level of popularity among global audiences as they do today.

The era of the Big Three, and more, still carries the stigma (2000-2015)

Naruto and the rest of Team 7 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

At the start of the 21st century, many iconic and influential series began their journeys, including the Big Three and other fan-favorite shows.

Titles like Naruto (2002), Fullmetal Alchemist (2003, Brotherhood 2009), Monster (2004), Bleach (2004), Gintama (2006), Death Note (2006), Code Geass (2006), Fate/Stay Night (2006), Fairy Tail (2009), Hunter x Hunter 2011, Steins;Gate (2011), Sword Art Online (2012), JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (2012), Attack on Titan (2013), Tokyo Ghoul (2014), Haikyuu!! (2014), and many others, released during this period, left a significant mark.

Yet, despite their popularity and acclaim, anime continued to be stigmatized as "just for kids" or "mere cartoons." However, these major titles played a crucial role in helping the medium gain greater recognition on a global scale.

The shift over the years: Earning worldwide recognition as a legitimate form of entertainment and becoming an integral part of pop culture (2015 and beyond)

This period saw the emergence of some of today's most popular series. Shows like One Punch Man (2015), My Hero Academia (2016), Demon Slayer (2019), The Promised Neverland (2019), Dr. Stone (2019), Vinland Saga (2019), Jujutsu Kaisen (2020), Spy x Family (2022), Chainsaw Man (2022), and many more began their journey in the animated medium during this time, some of which are continuing until today.

Makoto Shinkai's films, which have become iconic in their own right, also debuted during this time, including titles like Your Name (2016), Weathering with You (2019), and Suzume (2022), alongside other notable movies like A Silent Voice (2016) and The Boy and the Heron (2023), all celebrated for their breathtaking animation and emotional depth.

This period marked a significant turning point for the medium, as it finally overcame its stigma and secured its place as an integral part of pop culture worldwide. Although the shift seemed sudden, it was driven by several key factors. which played a crucial role in this transformation. Below are some key points that significantly contributed to anime's rise to becoming a global phenomenon.

How anime became a cornerstone of pop culture: Key elements that fueled its popularity

Some of the most popular shows in 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The transformation in anime's popularity can be traced back to several key factors. Notably, the sudden societal shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns significantly accelerated its rise. With more people spending time at home, the Japanese animated medium became a go-to form of entertainment for many, leading to a surge in its global audience.

Alongside this, increased accessibility through streaming services, the surge in manga and anime adaptations, and the global spread and growing influence of Japanese culture all played vital roles. In addition to these factors, many others also played significant roles in its rise to global prominence. Let's delve into these elements in detail.

The COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns played a pivotal role in the growth of the medium's popularity

Ai in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

The COVID-19 pandemic, which began in early 2020 and lasted for a couple of years, played a crucial role in anime's rise in popularity. The lockdowns confined people to their homes and outdoor activities were limited.

With the restrictions and more time spent at home, people increasingly turned to the internet for entertainment. This surge in online activity led many to discover and explore Japanese animation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, during the pandemic, amidst massive drops in US box office sales (80 percent) and Japan’s theatrical market (45 percent), Japan's anime industry contracted merely 3.5 percent.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train, released in October 2020, earned the title of the biggest theatrical hit of all time, and the biggest blockbuster of 2020. The anime earned approximately $48 million in North America, $365 million in Japan, and $504 million worldwide.

As people became captivated by its charm, they shared their newfound interests on social media, further boosting its popularity. This surge in interest contributed to a substantial increase in global audiences and established it as a major component of contemporary pop culture.

The reported decline in Western media standards and the rise in anime quality significantly influenced global viewership

Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Mappa)

During lockdowns, many turned to the internet for entertainment. However, people reportedly grew weary of the repetitive Western media content and the monotony of their daily lives. Seeking something new, they began exploring other options, and anime was ready to offer a refreshing change.

Initially, Japanese animation faced dismissive labels like "just cartoons" or "just for children," but once people gave it a chance, they discovered its unique appeal. The medium's superior quality and stunning animation stood out, captivating audiences with a fresh experience.

The breathtaking visuals and immersive worlds soon drew people in, leading to a significant shift in viewership trends and boosting its popularity.

The expansion of streaming services has made anime more accessible

Hinata in 'Haikyuu!!' (Image via Production I.G)

During the lockdown period, as people turned to the internet for entertainment, there was a significant surge in the use of streaming services and websites. With anime's growing popularity, global streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and others began expanding their libraries to include Japanese animated shows.

This shift made the medium more accessible and easier to stream for a broad audience worldwide. The increased availability of these platforms played a pivotal role in making it a more mainstream and globally recognized form of entertainment.

Growing numbers of manga and anime adaptations have amplified the appeal

A screencap from 'A Silent Voice' (Image via Kyoto Animation)

The surge in manga and anime adaptations played a crucial role in the growing popularity of Japanese animated shows. As Japan expanded the variety of content, offering a wider range of genres and storytelling styles, it attracted a more diverse audience.

With an increasing number of shows catering to different tastes, more people were able to find something that resonated with them. This broader appeal significantly enhanced Japanese animation's reach and contributed to its rising popularity on a global scale.

Generational influence: Age demographics fuel Anime's popularity

Yoichi Isagi in Blue Lock (Image via 8bit)

With time, the newer generation has become increasingly invested in anime. A survey conducted by Polygon of over 4,000 Americans aged 18 and older reveals a significant generational shift in the medium's popularity as of 2024. According to the survey, while only 3% of Boomers watch anime weekly, the numbers rise to 42% for Gen Z, 25% for Millennials, and 12% for Gen X.

The survey also highlights how viewers engage with this form of entertainment. Over three-quarters watch it as a form of escape, more than two-thirds for comfort and strength, and nearly half use it to boost their energy.

Additionally, 65% of anime viewers find it more emotionally compelling than other media forms like live-action shows and movies. Factors contributing to this perception include 90% citing the medium's character depth, 89% the emotional intensity and character relationships, 87% the animation style, and 86% the quality of voice acting.

The impacts of Anime's rise

A 'My Hero Academia' cover poster (Image via Shueisha)

As anime started to spread beyond Japan, it introduced unique storytelling techniques, cultural nuances, and artistic styles that were fundamentally different from Western cartoons. This gradual shift in recognition and appreciation for its distinctive qualities led to the term "Anime" becoming more popular and widely used, setting it apart from Western cartoons.

Today, the medium is celebrated worldwide, appealing to a broader audience that spans all ages and transcending cultural boundaries, becoming a significant and influential form of entertainment.

Popular anime influencer Joseph Tetsuro Bizinger, known as Joey the Anime Man on YouTube, remarked on the growing acceptance of the medium, stating:

“Over the past five to 10 years, in Japan and in the West, there’s almost been this anime renaissance that has happened, where it went from being this thing you would get bullied for liking to being something all kinds of people want to talk about.”

The Medium's rise in popularity and impact on global pop culture are evident in various forms. Cosplays, anime conventions, and fan art have become common expressions of fandom, bringing together communities of enthusiasts across the globe.

The influence extends to other media, with Western animation and live-action films and series increasingly drawing inspiration from its distinctive visual style and narrative techniques.

Megan Thee Stallion's Gojo cosplay (Image via X/@theestallion, MAPPA)

Western media houses are now adapting popular Japanese animation shows into live-action series, such as the One Piece live-action (2023) and the upcoming Naruto live-action. Its reach and influence continue to grow, shaping various aspects of entertainment across the globe.

Although not new, video games have also been influenced by the medium’s rising popularity. While anime-styled games previously thrived mainly in some parts of Asia, their appeal has now expanded to global gamers. Many games featuring Japanese animation-style graphics have become massive hits worldwide.

Notable examples include Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Wuthering Waves, which have gained significant popularity in the international gaming community, further extending their influence worldwide.

Muzan in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

After the surge in popularity, the influence of the former Japanese cartoon has grown so significantly that it has started to affect Western animation, reversing the roles as many Western cartoons and animated media are now beginning to identify themselves as "Anime."

Examples can be found in new animated series like Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (2024), Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (2023), and Blood of Zeus (2020). These shows adopt Japanese animation's distinctive style and storytelling techniques while being produced by Western studios.

Another notable example is Castlevania (2017), which, despite being a Western production, is adapted from the Japanese video game Castlevania/Akumajō Dracula (1986) and embraces anime aesthetics.

Additionally, the American animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005) and its sequel, The Legend of Korra (2012), have long been recognized for following Japanese production styles despite originating in the West.

In conclusion

Based on these trends and observations, it is evident that the previously called Japanese Cartoon's rising influence on the international stage is steadily transcending cultural boundaries, significantly redefining and reshaping the global animation landscape.

The incorporation of anime's elements into Western productions not only amplifies its popularity but also blurs distinctions between traditional Western cartoons and Japanese animation. This integration fosters a more cohesive and diverse animation industry overall.

