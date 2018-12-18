×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AP source: Astros agree to 2-year deal with Michael Brantley

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    18 Dec 2018, 08:13 IST
AP Image

HOUSTON (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press the Houston Astros have agreed to a two-year deal with free agent outfielder Michael Brantley.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Monday night because the club has not yet announced the move.

The 31-year-old Brantley has spent his entire 10-year career with the Cleveland Indians, where he was a three-time All-Star.

Brantley is a career .295 hitter and gives Houston an upgrade to an outfield anchored by center fielder George Springer.

Brantley hit .309 with 17 homers, 36 doubles and 76 RBIs last season in 143 games, with 134 starts in left field. Brantley's best season came in 2014 when he finished third in AL MVP voting after hitting 20 homers with 97 RBIs — both career-highs.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
AP source: Wilson Ramos, Mets agree to $19M, 2-year deal
RELATED STORY
AP source: Indians complain to MLB about Astros filming
RELATED STORY
AP source: McCutchen, Phillies agree to $50M, 3-year deal
RELATED STORY
AP source: Mets, agent Van Wagenen getting closer to GM deal
RELATED STORY
Springer, Astros hit 4 HRs, down Indians 7-2 in ALDS opener
RELATED STORY
Brantley single in 11th lifts Indians over Red Sox 5-4
RELATED STORY
AP source: White Sox acquire 1B Alonso in trade with Indians
RELATED STORY
Kershaw gets $93M deal, leaving Harper, Machado atop market
RELATED STORY
Osuna makes things worse for Astros in ALCS loss to Red Sox
RELATED STORY
Aching Astros miss chance to repeat after ALCS defeat
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us