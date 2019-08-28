Astros make case for MLB's best lineup by dismantling Rays ace Morton

Alex Bregman (left) and rookie Yordan Alvarez

The Houston Astros showed off their classy offense in a thrashing of the Tampa Bay Rays in MLB on Tuesday.

Two teams could hit 300 or more home runs as the Minnesota Twins are on pace to do it and the New York Yankees have a shot as well, and both of those organisations are getting well-deserved credit for their success.

In Houston, though, the Astros have been somewhat forgotten. But as they showed on Tuesday by scoring six runs on seven hits and two walks in four innings off American League Cy Young candidate Charlie Morton in a 15-1 win over the Rays, this lineup is as good as any in MLB.

The Astros scored two runs in the third, four in the fourth, five in the sixth and another in the seventh. They had eight extra-base hits (three home runs) including two homers from rookie Yordan Alvarez, who is now one away from Carlos Correa's Astros rookie record of 22.

Every batter in the lineup had at least one hit while four had at least two. Josh Reddick, Alex Bregman and Alvarez all had three apiece.

The Rays had the second-best ERA in MLB at 3.56 coming into the game but the Astros' offense has quietly been on par with the best in MLB all season.

Darvish delights

Chicago Cubs starter Yu Darvish threw eight innings of one-run ball in a 5-2 win over the New York Mets.

Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak went two for three with a home run, two RBIs and a walk in Toronto's 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Cleveland Indians designated hitter Franmil Reyes went two for three with a home run, three RBIs and two walks in a 10-1 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Woeful Nationals

Adam Eaton, Anthony Rendon, Juan Soto, Asdrubal Cabrera, Matt Adams and Yan Gomes combined to go 0 for 19 with eight strikeouts in the Washington Nationals' 2-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

Brilliance from Brault

Pittsburgh Pirates lefty Steven Brault made a great catch in a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Cardinals at Brewers

Forget the fact this is a game between two contenders for the National League Central and watch this game for this: Jack Flaherty is pitching for St Louis and he is 4-0 with a 0.64 ERA for the Cardinals in his past seven starts and has not given up more than two runs in a start since July 2. He is a sight to behold right now.