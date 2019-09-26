Brewers clinch final National League playoff spot

Ryan Braun

The Milwaukee Brewers clinched the final National League (NL) playoff spot with a 9-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds in MLB on Wednesday.

Milwaukee dominated as they punched their ticket to the postseason just one day after the Washington Nationals secured a wild-card spot.

Ryan Braun made the most of his time at the plate.

While the Brewers outfielder only had one hit, it was a grand slam in the first inning.

Milwaukee ended up scoring six first-inning runs and cruised from there.

Reds starter Tyler Mahle gave up eight runs (seven earned) in 2.1 innings before being pulled.

The Brewers can still catch the Cardinals and win the division. They trail St Louis by 1.5 games with four left to play.

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers have already secured division titles while Washington will play in the wild-card game.

The @Brewers punch their #postseason ticket and are still very alive in the NL Central race. #CLINCHED pic.twitter.com/Q33kQVmRr8 — MLB (@MLB) September 26, 2019

Fabulous Flores

Wilmer Flores went three for four with four RBIs as the Arizona Diamondbacks topped St Louis 9-7.

Rowdy Tellez hit two home runs in the Toronto Blue Jays' 3-2 win against the Baltimore Orioles.

Philadelphia's Drew Smyly tallied 10 strikeouts as the Phillies fell to the Nationals 5-2.

Garver battles for Twins

Mitch Garver struck out four times in the Minnesota Twins' 5-1 win against the Detroit Tigers.

The Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos was hitless in four at-bats in Chicago's 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Suarez homers again

The Reds' Eugenio Suarez homered again.

Wednesday's results

Arizona Diamondbacks 9-7 St Louis Cardinals

Milwaukee Brewers 9-2 Cincinnati Reds

Minnesota Twins 5-1 Detroit Tigers

Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 Chicago Cubs

Washington Nationals 5-2 Philadelphia Phillies

Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 Baltimore Orioles

New York Mets 10-3 Miami Marlins

Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 New York Yankees

Boston Red Sox 10-3 Texas Rangers

Chicago White Sox 8-3 Cleveland Indians

Atlanta Braves 10-2 Kansas City Royals

San Francisco Giants 2-1 Colorado Rockies

Houston Astros 3-0 Seattle Mariners

Oakland Athletics 3-2 Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 San Diego Padres

Cubs at Pirates

The Cubs had a strong chance to secure a wild-card spot just a few weeks ago, but they have lost eight in a row and were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Wednesday. Chicago will look to get back in the win column with Jose Quintana (13-8, 4.55 ERA) on the mound. Pittsburgh will counter with Joe Musgrove (10-12, 4.49 ERA).