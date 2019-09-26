Brewers clinch final National League playoff spot
The Milwaukee Brewers clinched the final National League (NL) playoff spot with a 9-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds in MLB on Wednesday.
Milwaukee dominated as they punched their ticket to the postseason just one day after the Washington Nationals secured a wild-card spot.
Ryan Braun made the most of his time at the plate.
While the Brewers outfielder only had one hit, it was a grand slam in the first inning.
Milwaukee ended up scoring six first-inning runs and cruised from there.
Reds starter Tyler Mahle gave up eight runs (seven earned) in 2.1 innings before being pulled.
The Brewers can still catch the Cardinals and win the division. They trail St Louis by 1.5 games with four left to play.
The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers have already secured division titles while Washington will play in the wild-card game.
The @Brewers punch their #postseason ticket and are still very alive in the NL Central race. #CLINCHED pic.twitter.com/Q33kQVmRr8— MLB (@MLB) September 26, 2019
Fabulous Flores
Wilmer Flores went three for four with four RBIs as the Arizona Diamondbacks topped St Louis 9-7.
Rowdy Tellez hit two home runs in the Toronto Blue Jays' 3-2 win against the Baltimore Orioles.
Philadelphia's Drew Smyly tallied 10 strikeouts as the Phillies fell to the Nationals 5-2.
Garver battles for Twins
Mitch Garver struck out four times in the Minnesota Twins' 5-1 win against the Detroit Tigers.
The Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos was hitless in four at-bats in Chicago's 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Suarez homers again
The Reds' Eugenio Suarez homered again.
We're watching history, folks.#ThanksMarty #BornToBaseball pic.twitter.com/VkooIqcozw— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 25, 2019
Wednesday's results
Arizona Diamondbacks 9-7 St Louis Cardinals
Milwaukee Brewers 9-2 Cincinnati Reds
Minnesota Twins 5-1 Detroit Tigers
Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 Chicago Cubs
Washington Nationals 5-2 Philadelphia Phillies
Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 Baltimore Orioles
New York Mets 10-3 Miami Marlins
Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 New York Yankees
Boston Red Sox 10-3 Texas Rangers
Chicago White Sox 8-3 Cleveland Indians
Atlanta Braves 10-2 Kansas City Royals
San Francisco Giants 2-1 Colorado Rockies
Houston Astros 3-0 Seattle Mariners
Oakland Athletics 3-2 Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 San Diego Padres
Cubs at Pirates
The Cubs had a strong chance to secure a wild-card spot just a few weeks ago, but they have lost eight in a row and were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Wednesday. Chicago will look to get back in the win column with Jose Quintana (13-8, 4.55 ERA) on the mound. Pittsburgh will counter with Joe Musgrove (10-12, 4.49 ERA).