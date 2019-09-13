Brewers' Yelich addresses season-ending injury: I'll be just fine

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich said he will be "just fine" following his season-ending knee injury.

Yelich will miss the remainder of the MLB campaign after fracturing his knee cap in Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins.

The 2018 National League MVP and two-time Silver Slugger addressed the injury on Thursday.

"Thank You to all those who have reached out over the last couple days it means a lot," Yelich wrote via Twitter.

"Frustrating way for a season to end but these things happen in sports. I will be just fine and am looking forward to making a full recovery and supporting the boys the rest of the season."

Yelich – a two-time All-Star – suffered the injury after lining a ball off his leg. He stayed down on the ground for several moments and was attended to by trainers before walking off the field under his own power.

The 27-year-old will not require surgery and his recovery time is expected to be eight to 10 weeks.

"We have to move forward," Brewers manager Craig Counsell told reporters on Tuesday. "We feel awful for Christian. That's the thing kind of resonating with me right now is he's a special player, and it's a joy to watch him play every day. And he's the best at what he does. So not being able to see that every day is definitely no good. But we've got to respond, and we have a great opportunity."

Yelich will finish the season slashing .329/.429/.671 with 44 home runs and 97 RBIs.

The Brewers ended play on Thursday in the thick of the NL wild-card race with a 78-68 record.