Dalvin Cook has had a very difficult time finding a second NFL team following his release from the Minnesota Vikings. He was drafted by the team in 2017 and signed a massive second contract, but the Vikings felt that they made a mistake giving him that much money.

As a result, they released him after being unable to find a trade partner and he has remained a free agent. Just a single team has reportedly made a move towards signing him right now, but one person does believe there's a light at the end of the tunnel.

An anonymous NFC personnel executive spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda and said this:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There are a lot of different conversations taking place all across the NFL about Dalvin Cook. We all have looked at the numbers and all of the measurables; we all know that he turns 28 in August. Let me tell you what I do know about Dalvin Cook. This guy is a baller. He is tough, he completely fits into what we do in the run game and the guy loves football. He is a difference maker and from the day he enters your building, he makes your team better."

Cook has been one of the most prolific rushers in the NFL since entering the league. The problem with the Vikings wasn't production, as he was coming off an 1,159-yard season with six touchdowns. The problem was the money, which is quickly affecting all NFL running backs.

Miami Dolphins reportedly made offer to Dalvin Cook

Though he remains unsigned, Cook could be off the market very soon. The running back reportedly received his first offer from the Miami Dolphins, a team he recently called a perfect fit.

He is from the area and went to Florida State for college. They are also a dynamic offense that has a gaping hole at running back. He could come into their offense and make them one of the strongest units in all of football.

Dalvin Cook has an offer

There's no information about the length or price, but it is an official offer.

Poll : 0 votes