NFL Analyst sets high expectation for Justin Fields as Bears get rid of 'any excuses' for QB - "This is the telltale year"

Justin Fields burst onto the NFL scene last year for the Chicago Bears. Though it was routinely in losing efforts, Fields put up incredible statlines and showcased his rare talent. This year, the Bears have gone out of their way to surround him with help.

That, in the eyes of one NFL analyst, means that the excuses are gone. This season, it's make or break for Fields and he has to prove whether or not he's the quarterback of the future.

Mina Kimes said:

"In this case, I think that it was very clear that the coaching staff felt that the onus was on them, that there was just not enough for Justin Fields to work with… So the coaching staff was reiterating we're not putting him in position to make plays at this point. He's bailing us out."

She continued, adding that the front office put pieces around him this offseason, so he should be able to succeed:

"So what would [Luke] Getsy their offensive coordinator is going to try and do this year is create an offense that utilizes Justin's legs while also being able to surround him with continuity on the offensive line weapons that he can actually throw to and rely on, experienced weapons like DJ Moore, and now you've gotten rid of any excuse for Justin fields. You've given him all the tools, you're tailoring the system for him. This is the telltale year before they have to pick up his fifth year option if he's going to be the quarterback of the future."

If Fields can't do it with DJ Moore, D'Onta Foreman, Cole Kmet and company, then they may have to reevaluate their future.

Chicago Bears brought DJ Moore in for Justin Fields

From the very end of last season, it was clear that the number one pick was up for grabs. The Chicago Bears had Justin Fields and didn't need Bryce Young, CJ Stroud or Anthony Richardson.

DJ Moore can catch from Justin Fields now

The Carolina Panthers did, so they traded DJ Moore to the Bears (along with a bevy of picks) to give Justin Fields a strong wide receiver. Moore put up good numbers with bad quarterbacks, so this is an intriguing NFL duo.

