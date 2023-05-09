Create

Watch - LeBron James chases down Steph Curry and swats his shot away

By Arhaan Raje
Modified May 09, 2023 04:50 GMT
LeBron James and Steph Curry in action

LeBron James swatted Steph Curry's shot attempt during the Warriors-Lakers Game 4 contest. The play occurred during the fourth quarter of the contest when Curry breezed past the Lakers' defense to the rim. However, James tracked him and got a successful block on his superstar rival, sending the Lakers crowd into a frenzy.

Here's a clip of the play:

James and Curry have turned the Game 4 contest into a one-on-one show. The two leaders of their respective teams had to dig into their bags, with the game being a close affair. A lot is at stake for both teams.

The Lakers want to continue limiting the Warriors from having homecourt advantage this series and maintain a 3-1 lead. Meanwhile, for the Dubs, a 1-3 deficit would potentially end their championship-defending season.

The Warriors and Lakers have had a neck-and-neck contest with ample lead changes through the four quarters.

