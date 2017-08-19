Price not guaranteed to return to Red Sox this season

The Boston Red Sox are unsure whether injured pitcher David Price will play MLB again in 2017.

by Omnisport News 19 Aug 2017, 04:39 IST

Red Sox ace David Price

Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell said there is "still hope" that David Price may be able to return to the starting rotation this season, but the team are also being realistic with his timetable.

Starting pitcher Price started the MLB season on the disabled list and then went back after coming out of a start on July 22.

The 2012 American League (AL) Cy Young winner was starting to find his rhythm on the mound before he felt his arm stiffen up again and now the Red Sox may have to start considering going into the postseason with Doug Fister as one of their starters.

"He's got to build up to an aggressive long toss situation, not in terms of overall distance, but number of throws with some aggression and build-back to the mound," Farrell said to reporters on Friday. "That's still going to take some time.”

Price was getting back into throwing this week but shut it down on Wednesday when he began to feel some stiffness — though it is unclear whether that stiffness was in his elbow or shoulder.

"I can't say it's not either," Farrell said. "Just dealing with some symptoms that he came out of the game in LA [on July 22] with and they persist."