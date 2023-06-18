Warriors NBA draft picks 2023: When do Golden State Warriors pick? Order and more explored

The Golden State Warriors lost to the LA Lakers in round two of the NBA Playoffs in a six-game series. They are looking to bolster their roster with questions about if their dynasty is coming to an end. With the 19th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors are looking to move up in the draft.

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the Warriors could move up in the draft. Givony reported that the Warriors could potentially trade away Jonathan Kuminga (seventh pick in the 2021 NBA draft) to move up.

If the Warriors do stick with their current pick, they could be targeting Brandin Podziemski. Podziemski is a guard from Santa Clara who Kevin O'Connor reports to be a mix of Donte DiVincenzo and D'Angelo Russell.

Last season, Podziemski averaged 19.9 points on 48.3% shooting from the field and shot 43.8% from beyond the arc. He also averaged 8.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.8 steals. This could be a good signing that fits with the culture of the Warriors.

Could the Warriors trade away their draft pick?

The Golden State Warriors could look to trade their number 19 NBA draft pick. The Warriors could package their number pick with players like Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga.

The Warriors could look to trade for Dorian Finney-Smith. He is a tough defender who can give you shooting from the outside. While not stellar, Finney-Smith is a 35.7% career 3-point shooter. With an aging Draymond Green, he could come in and help the Warriors.

Another trade prospect for the Warriors is OG Anunoby. Anunoby would also add a lot of defensive prowess to the Warriors. He is one of the most versatile defenders in the league similar to Green. His guard-like pace and forward-like strength make him an ideal signing. He led the league in steals last season with 1.9 steals per game.

Anunoby is decent from the 3-point range with a career 37.5% shooting. He could help the Warriors on both ends of the court.

The Golden State Warriors find themselves at a crossroads, pondering the future of their storied dynasty. After a disappointing playoff exit, the team is determined to bolster its roster for another title run.

With the 19th pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, the Warriors have options. They could either keep their pick and potentially target Brandin Podziemski or else explore trade scenarios. OG Anunoby could be an appealing trade target who could revitalize the Warriors' winning culture.

With a key decision ahead, the Warriors' best bet for next year would be to aim to get better now instead of waiting to develop draft players over the years.

