“These two are going to bring the dog outta AD!" - Former NBA champion suggests the duo of Darvin Ham and Rasheed Wallace can turn Anthony Davis into a top 5 player next season

Kendrick Perkins believes the LA Lakers' newest coaching recruits, Darvin Ham and Rasheed Wallace, will help Anthony Davis become a top-five player next season.

AD has struggled with injuries and form over the last two campaigns.

New head coach Ham and his assistant Wallace could be the key to helping Davis get back to his best.

Here's what the former NBA player-turned-analyst tweeted regarding this:

"The Combination of Darvin Ham and Rasheed Wallace = Anthony Davis being a Top 5 player next season! Those two are going to bring that dog outta of AD. Carry the hell on…"

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins The Combination of Darvin Ham and Rasheed Wallace = Anthony Davis being a Top 5 player next season! Those two are going to bring that dog outta of AD. Carry the hell on… The Combination of Darvin Ham and Rasheed Wallace = Anthony Davis being a Top 5 player next season! Those two are going to bring that dog outta of AD. Carry the hell on…

The LA Lakers hired Darvin Ham to replace Frank Vogel this offseason. Ham is considered the right man for the job because of his understanding of locker room dynamics and experience working with star players due to his experience as an assistant coach.

The former champion is also known for holding players accountable and bringing toughness to the team, along with his understanding of X's and O's. With former Pistons teammate Rasheed Wallace rumored to be joining his staff, they are expected to help make the current Lakers team competitive again and help them return to championship status.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



The two are reunited in LA Rasheed Wallace has agreed to join Darvin Ham's coaching staff as an assistant coach for the Lakers, per @ShamsCharania The two are reunited in LA Rasheed Wallace has agreed to join Darvin Ham's coaching staff as an assistant coach for the Lakers, per @ShamsCharania The two are reunited in LA 🙌 https://t.co/GcXsC38shI

Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis is the key to LA Lakers' success

The LA Lakers have a talented roster led by LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. However, they couldn't develop the right chemistry to record a successful campaign and failed to make the playoffs. Davis endured another injury-riddled year.

He was the key to the Lakers' success last season because of his output on the defensive end of the floor and providing spacing with Russell Westbrook running the point. AD played only 40 games, though. Due to this, Westbrook, LeBron and him never found their potential as a 'big-three.'

AD's absence led to the Lakers not having a consistent second-scoring option behind LeBron James, especially with Westbrook struggling to produce the goods in that department. LA also didn't have much rim protection as they often had to play LBJ as a small-ball five.

With Westbrook likely to stay, the Lakers will not have much flexibility to make significant changes to their current roster. That said, Anthony Davis staying healthy and performing at a high level will be the key to their success again. New head coach Darvin Ham echoed similar thoughts during Monday's introductory press conference. Here's what Ham said (via Clutch Points):

"I think he's the key… We need consistency out of Anthony Davis. We need him to be healthy, we need him to be in a good mental space and we need him to be consistent as possible and back to playing that championship type basketball."

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp "I think he's the key... We need consistency out of Anthony Davis. We need him to be healthy, we need him to be in a good mental space and we need him to be consistent as possible and back to playing that championship type basketball"



— Darvin Ham



"I think he's the key... We need consistency out of Anthony Davis. We need him to be healthy, we need him to be in a good mental space and we need him to be consistent as possible and back to playing that championship type basketball"— Darvin Hamhttps://t.co/stK96BYGc3

Davis came up big in his debut season with the LA Lakers. He led the team in scoring (26.1 points) and rebounding (9.3 rebounds) that year. AD was also phenomenal in the postseason, averaging 27.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks, shooting on a 57/38/83 clip.

NBA @NBA #NBAFinals







MIA/LAL Game 1: Wednesday - 9:00pm/et, ABC 1st season with Lakers @AntDavis23 's TOP 10 PLAYS from the 2019-20 season!MIA/LAL Game 1: Wednesday - 9:00pm/et, ABC 1st season with Lakers ➡️ #NBAFinals💥👀 @AntDavis23's TOP 10 PLAYS from the 2019-20 season!MIA/LAL Game 1: Wednesday - 9:00pm/et, ABC https://t.co/mAMsdiNGuV

If Ham manages to get this version of AD back, the Lakers will be a force to be reckoned with in the stacked Western Conference next campaign.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far