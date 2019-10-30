This is about the Nationals playing lights out – Dave Martinez deflects controversy

Dave Martinez argues a Game 6 call

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez insisted he did not want to be the centre of attention following a 7-2 win over the Houston Astros that forced a World Series decider.

The Nationals, facing the end of their season on Tuesday, won Game 6 to set up a final encounter as Stephen Strasburg starred in Houston.

But the post-game conversation was dominated by an incident that ultimately had no impact on the outcome, with Martinez ejected as he fumed at an interference call against Trea Turner.

With Washington up 3-2, Turner was deemed to have interfered with Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel, meaning he was called out when the Nationals would otherwise have had two runners in scoring positions.

Both Martinez and Turner had to be restrained, with the manager claiming the rules had been misapplied – although judgment calls cannot be protested.

"Part of me just said, 'Hey, we'll protest the game'," Martinez said. "I know we can't. But just check the rules, and they did that.

"Honestly, [I was protesting] nothing because I knew we couldn't. But I wanted them to go look at the replay."

Martinez became the first manager to be ejected in a World Series game since the Atlanta Braves' Bobby Cox in 1996.

Yet he was determined not to distract from Washington's crucial win, forcing a Game 7 on Wednesday.

"I don't really want to make this about me," Martinez added.

"I don't want to sit here and talk about me or the umpires. This is not about me or the umpires. This is about the Washington Nationals and those guys in the clubhouse coming to Game 6 and playing lights out, knowing this could be it."