$1,000,000,000 worth Biggie Smalls mentor signs on NBA coach to improve his shooting: 'Worst jump shot a black man can have'

Diddy is a business mogul, successful producer, and legendary hip-hop artist. He was also a mentor to the legendary rapper Biggie Smalls. Diddy is also worth an estimated $1 billion according to Forbes. However, Diddy wants more: a better jumpshot.

The rapper has hired a professional basketball coach to help out his game. He is being trained by Chris Matthews, aka lethalshooter, to coach him up. Matthews is a famous shooting coach and trains multiple NBA stars.

The rapper is a bit braggadocious on most occasions; however, he is admittedly humble about his basketball game, or lack thereof.

“Gonna let you in on a secret. Diddy right now has the worst jump shot that a Black man can have,” Diddy said.

Diddy and Matthews posted a video of one of their shooting workouts. The workout seemed to be a part of Diddy’s birthday weekend.

The rapper was seen draining some short range jumpers. He missed a few as well. His footwork seemed to be improving as did his follow through.

Who is Diddy’s NBA coach called Lethal Shooter?

Chris Matthews, aka lethalshooter, has gained fame online as a shooting coach. He coaches NBA and WNBA stars. His clients have included Dwight Howard, Anthony Davis, Candace Parker and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

He has found a niche amongst the basketball coaching landscape. He focuses purely on the art of shooting. He helps young prospects and the most elite-level players improve their jumper.

He has stayed in this lane and perhaps will one day try his way on an NBA coaching staff. Sometimes, he helps out really rich music artists too. Diddy was not the only rapper he has worked with before. He also got some shots up with Chicago-based artist Chance the Rapper.

He may be the most famous shooting coach in the world currently. Although Chris Brickley may be in the same tier.

Matthews played professionally in international markets. He played in leagues in Mexico, China, Canada and Russia. He played his college basketball at St. Bonaventure and Washington State.

His YouTube channel has 164K subscribers. His instagram has 2.6M followers. He also has multiple sponsorships. He is even a Red Bull athlete and has a deal with the famed energy drink brand.

He played his high school ball in the Maryland area. He even played alongside Kevin Durant during the superstar’s high school days. The two have ascended in much different ways in the basketball world. One as an NBA star and one as an NBA coach.