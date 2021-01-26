1 player that the New York Knicks could acquire before the NBA trade deadline to achieve a playoff berth

When the new NBA campaign began, many expected the New York Knicks to settle for another season of development. However, the franchise have outperformed expectations and are currently sitting just inside the playoff berths in the East with an 8-10 record.

There is currently a lot of excitement among Knicks fans as the work of coach Tom Thibodeau is beginning to show.

The New York Knicks have been showing signs of improvement, with their young stars performing well. This, coupled with the lure of playing in New York, means that the franchise might be able to make a big-name signing before the trade deadline.

In this article, we will have a look at one star who is ready to move.

One player that the New York Knicks should consider to help them cement playoff contention hopes

Victor Oladipo while playing in Indiana

The New York Knicks have caught many fans and analysts off-guard by the refreshing way in which they have started the 2020-21 NBA season.

Knocking off some of the league's best sides, the Knicks are playing without fear and with a togetherness that has been lacking at MSG over the past few years.

Thibodeau appears to have already transformed the philosophy at the franchise and has turned his inexperienced New York Knicks side into genuine playoff contenders.

To guarantee one of the East's postseason berths though, the New York Knicks could use the window before this year's trade deadline to bring in Victor Oladipo.

Only recently moving to the Houston Rockets as part of the blockbuster deal involving James Harden, it is known that the shooting guard isn't in the franchise's long-term plans, nor are the franchise in his.

"There are some people in the organization that saw Victor Oladipo in the offseason as a great piece to add to this roster"



What guys could the Knicks look to add in the comings months? This and more on The Putback with @IanBegley!



FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/194kxORiPa pic.twitter.com/kVri58MDBQ — SNY (@SNYtv) January 22, 2021

Alongside the New York Knicks' young talent, Oladipo could be the player that the franchise need to solidify their place as playoff contenders. Although it may appear unlikely right now, considering the amount of teams circling around the 28-year-old, we have seen how a turnaround in performances can look to the league's superstars.

The New York Knicks have been powered by standout performers Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett.

Randle is currently averaging All-Star figures, with 22.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Meanwhile, Barrett, in only his second year, is averaging 17.4 points and 7 rebounds.

New York Knicks' Julius Randle scores at the rim

With Oladipo entering the mix, Barrett would inevitably have to drop to the bench but would still be an explosive option for Thibodeau to use.

Among potential suitors, the Knicks could put together one of the better trade packages. Throwing in one or two young talents as well as a draft pick could be enough to persuade Houston to do business, considering Oladipo is on an expiring contract this season.

🚀 @VicOladipo's HOU debut:



32 PTS | 9 AST | 2 STL | 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/SBDQPDdrwC — NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2021

In 12 games, playing in Indiana and Houston, Oladipo is currently averaging 20.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

The 2-time All-Star would immediately become the New York Knicks' best player on both offense and defense. He could also be the ignition that the franchise need to bring in additional talent and rise back to the top in the East.

The New York Knicks are already ranked top of the league in least points allowed and have the 5th best defensive rating - a system Oladipo could easily slide into.