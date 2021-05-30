10 active NBA players to score 60 or more points in a game

Scoring is an art only a few have perfected in the NBA. From fadeaway jumpers to easy layups to lighting up from beyond the arc, players have found different ways to create high-percentage shots.

While some have scored 60 points in an NBA game only once, others have done it on multiple occasions. On that note, let's have a look at ten active players in the NBA to have scored 60+ points in a game.

#10 Klay Thompson (60)

Klay Thompson (#11) of the Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson is arguably the best perimeter shooter in the NBA and holds the record for most three-pointers in a single game (14), even though he has not featured in the regular season for two consecutive campaigns.

60 Points

29 Minutes

11 Dribbles



On December 5, 2016 @KlayThompson made NBA history.#WarriorsArchive pic.twitter.com/eM3pdPrEX1 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 19, 2020

Thompson scored 60 points against the Indiana Pacers on December 5, 2016, helping his team to a 142-106 win. He scored eight of 14 from the three-point area and did not play the entire fourth quarter.

#9 Kemba Walker (60)

Kemba Walker (#8) of the Boston Celtics

Although Kemba Walker has never won the NBA championship, he has shown how great a scorer he is on numerous occasions. He registered his career-high tally of 60 points in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers in November 2018.

Although that was not enough to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a victory on the night, it was a superb achievement for the guard. Walker now plays for the Boston Celtics, who are playing the Brooklyn Nets to stay alive in the 2021 NBA playoffs Eastern Conference first round.

#8 Bradley Beal (60)

Bradley Beal (#3) of the Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards are down 3-0 against the Philadelphia 76ers in the ongoing 2021 NBA playoffs. That's largely because Bradley Beal has been unable to recreate his January 6, 2021 performance, when he recorded 60 points against the 76ers.

Beal recorded a career-high 60 points on the night, doing so with a shooting efficiency of 57.1%. However, despite his exploits, the Wizards slumped to a 136-141 loss on the night.

#7 Jayson Tatum (60)

Jayson Tatum (#0) of the Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum dropped 50 points against the Brooklyn Nets superteam to help the Boston Celtics take Game 3 of their 2021 NBA playoffs first round. It was Tatum's fourth 50-point game in two months, which is an indication that things can only get better for the forward.

Jayson Tatum has been on fire lately, and I mean it:



April 9: 53 points

April 30: 60 points

May 18: 50 points

May 28: 50 points



What a stud. — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) May 29, 2021

On April 30, 2021, Tatum registered 60 points against the San Antonio Spurs to lead his team to a 143-140 overtime win. With postseason qualification on the line, the 23-year-old produced a fabulous performance to keep his team in the reckoning.

#6 LeBron James (61)

LeBron James (#23) of the LA Lakers

The debate on whether LeBron James is the greatest of all time is still on. But the veteran is enjoying his game and doing his best to help the LA Lakers successfully defend their NBA title.

James has featured in many high-profile games during his career and come out on top. Although he does not top this list, he remains one of the most lethal scorers in NBA history.

During his time with the Miami Heat, LeBron James recorded a career-high 61 points against the then Charlotte Bobcats to lead his team to a 124-107 victory. However, the Heat failed to go all the way, as they fell to the San Antonio Spurs in the 2014 NBA Finals.

