10 basketball advertisements you have to check out

Kobe Bryant has been part of some awesome ads

Advertisements can be a pain. With the numerous timeouts in basketball, viewers need to get used to watching 48 minutes of basketball and another 48 minutes of advertisements. While they are essential for generating revenue, they can get redundant and dull, to say the least.

Organizations like Nike and Gatorade pushed the envelope on creating advertisements that are enjoyable and inspiring for the viewer. It all comes down to, trying to sell the story and not the product.

Check out these 10 awesome basketball advertisements that are bound to bring a smile on your face.

#1 Nike: Want it all

Nike never disappoints with its advertisements and this is no different. Watching a kid dream about playing alongside LeBron James is beautiful to watch.

The music too complements the story. If this advert does not get you motivated to go out and play basketball, nothing will.

#2 Gatorade: Wade and Durant

Wade is arguably the third greatest shooting guard to ever play the game. When Kevin Durant retires he will be in contention to be one of the greatest scorers to ever play this game.

Watch this Gatorade advert where they go against each other. What makes this advert awesome is the fact that in 2013 Wade and Durant actually had some beef when Durant removed Wade from his Top 10 list and inserted James Harden.

#3 Turkish Airlines: Kobe and Messi

If it has the "black mamba" in it, it has to be good. This advert by Turkish Airlines is hilarious, to say the least. It is also incredible that they were able to get Kobe Bryant and Messi compete against each other. A joy for sports fans to see the "GOATS" exhibit their competitive edge.

#4 Maybe it's my fault: Michael Jordan

I can promise you that you will get goosebumps while watching this advert. Listening to the greatest basketballer to ever live talk about now making excuses is motivating to say the least.

#5 Gatorade: Good or Bad

This has to be one of the funniest commercials on this list. Watch Dwyane Wade contemplate between going for a jump shot or dunking it. I don't want to spoil the commercial for you, but we both know how this ends. It is one of the best Dwyane Wade adverts you will come across. If you love Dwyane Wade then you are bound to love this advert.

