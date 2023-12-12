10 best cardio games ft. Ayo Dosunmu and PJ Tucker

A cardio game in the NBA is when a player logs an extended amount of minutes and doesn't record a single statistic. Despite this being an extremely rare feat, there are numerous players who've managed to do this over the years.

The most recent player to have a cardio game is Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu. He started the game and played over 26 minutes but didn't record a single point, rebound, assist, steal or block. He is now one of three players in history to log this many minutes without recording any statistics.

Following these improbable feat, here are some of the other top cardio games in NBA history.

Top cardio games in NBA history:

10) Matt Freije

Coming in at the No. 10 spot is Freije. During his two-year run in the NBA, he managed to pull off a cardio game. He logged 21 minutes in a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the only thing on his box score was four fouls and a turnover.

9) P.J. Tucker

Next up is the most recent cardio game prior to last night. P.J. Tucker managed to accomplish this in a game last season with the Philadelphia 76ers. He played just over 22 minutes in a loss to the Denver Nuggets and finished with a 0/0/0/0/0 stat line.

8) Greg Foster

Greg Foster played 13 years in the NBA and won a title with the LA Lakers in 2001, but still finds himself on this list. He logged roughly 20 more seconds in a game than Tucker did when he put up zeros across the board. Fosters lone stats that night were a turnover and three personal fouls.

7) Jason Collins

During the 2006-07 season, Jason Collins put himself in this historic company. He played 23 minutes and 20 seconds in a game against the Indiana Pacers and didn't put up a single stat.

6) Glen Rice

Glen Rice was a multi-time All-Star and former champion in the league, but is still part of the list of players to have a cardio game. As a member of the Houston Rockets, he logged 23:39 minutes and put up zeros in a blowout loss to the Seattle Supersonics.

5) Hollis Thompson

Hollis Thompson had a brief NBA career, mainly playing for the rebuilding Philadelphia 76ers. That said, it didn't stop him from joining this exclusive company. He played 25 minutes in a game against the Orlando Magic and the only thing on his box score that night was a personal foul.

4) Bruce Bowen

During his NBA career, Bruce Bowen was mainly know for his work on the defensive end. Since he wasn't much of an offensive threat, it makes sense that he managed to pull off a cardio game.

Bowen's came during one of the first games of the 2005-06 season. He played 25 minutes and 16 seconds en route to finishing with a 0/0/0/0/0 stat line.

3) Ayo Dosunmu

At the No. 3 spot is the most recent player to accomplish this feat, Ayo Dosunmu. He attempted six shots in the four-point loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, but couldn't get them to fall. The only thing on his box score from this outing is the one foul he committed.

2) Tony Snell

When it comes to having zeros on your stat line, Tony Snell is often the player brought up. In 2017, he played 28 minutes and 25 seconds and didn't manage to get anything on his stat line. Snell was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks at the time, and they ended up losing to the Utah Jazz during his lackluster outing.

1) Joel Anthony

Coming in at the top spot is longtime Miami Heat center Joel Anthony. As far as records go, he's played the longest in a game without putting up any stats.

Anthony played 28 minutes and 46 seconds off the bench during his cardio game. He finished with one turnover and four fouls. The Heat still managed to win that night, taking down the Portland Trail Blazers by seven points.

