10 Best Pure Scorers In The NBA Right Now

The NBA is littered with star talent, from elite defenders to multi-faceted wings who can cast their hand at multiple areas of the game. However, it's the scorers that really captivate the audience's attention.

From ferocious dunkers to deadeye marksmen from deep, how the players score is irrelevant. Instead, it's about how much they score and how consistently they continue to do so. Fortunately, the modern National Basketball Association is littered with scoring talent. The league continues to trend toward fast, more diverse skill sets that favor players who can hit their shots from multiple areas on the floor.

Here are the top 10 pure scorers in the NBA right now

1 - Joel Embiid

Having won the 2023 MVP award, it should come as no surprise that Joel Embiid is listed as one of the league's best scorers at present. The multi-talented big man led the league in points per game this past season. He averaged 33.1 points on 20.1 field goal attempts, giving him a 54.8% conversion rate.

Of course, it also helps that Joel Embiid isn't shy when letting his shots go from deep, taking three per game and converting at a 33% clip. Still, Embiid's best work is done around the nail and within four feet of the basket, where many consider him to be almost automatic.

2 - Luka Doncic

Unlike Embiid, Luka Doncic doesn't rely on size and strength to get his points on the board. Instead, the impressive young forward utilizes his movement, unpredictability, and keen spatial awareness to put him in a position to score. This past season, the Dallas Mavericks star averaged 32.4 points per game on 49.6% shooting.

Nevertheless, it's also worth noting that Doncic's passing ability makes him even more of a tough cover for defenders. Every time he has the ball in his hands, the opposition has a tough decision to make.

3 - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum continues to evolve into one of the most feared scorers in the league. This past season, the St. Louis native ascended toward the top, earning an All-NBA first-team selection in the process.

Tatum finished sixth in the points per game leaderboard, dropping an average of 30.1 per contest. He led the Boston Celtics' second-ranked offense to game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals.

4 - Kevin Durant

Throughout history, there haven't been many scorers in the mold of Kevin Durant. He is a true seven-footer with elite handles, smooth shooting mechanics, and an uncontestable jump shot. When it comes to pure scorers, Kevin Durant has to be in the top five.

Despite splitting his season between the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, Durant ended the year averaging 29.1 points per game on 56% shooting from the field and 40.4% shooting from deep. With that type of production, it's no wonder so many teams were circling when he handed in a trade request last off-season.

5 - Stephen Curry

Unquestionably the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA, Stephen Curry has to be in the top five of this list. There will be some who believe the Golden State Warriors guard should be at the top. Given the diverse skillsets by those in front of him, however, fifth seemed a more reasonable assertation.

Still, Stephen Curry is among the most feared sharpshooters. He has continued to revolutionize what we expect to see from off-ball shooters in the league.

6 - LeBron James

During the 2022-23 NBA season, LeBron James became the NBA's All-Time leading scorer. Furthermore, the legendary forward averaged 28.9 points per game despite being in his age-38 season, which is certainly no easy feat. Now, the question becomes whether LeBron continues to add to his scoring tally or calls time on his incredible career during the summer.

7 - Giannis Antetokounmpo

It was difficult adding Giannis Antetokounmpo to this list, as his scoring arsenal is rather limited. Still, the former NBA Champion is an elite finisher around the rim and has been working to expand his range beyond the 3-point line. As such, it would be ridiculous to leave one of the most efficient scorers in the NBA off a list of pure scorers.

8 - Devin Booker

Devin Booker continues to prove he's among the best scorers in the NBA, especially when his back is against the wall. This season, Booker averaged 27.8 points per game while shooting 49.4% from the field, placing him 11th in the NBA.

Booker is an elite scorer from all three levels and continues to improve as both a playmaker and defender. As such, his place on this list is justified, especially when we look at his impressive performances during the postseason.

9 - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell continued to build on his credentials as one of the most fearsome scorers in the NBA this past season. He spearheaded the Cleveland Cavaliers offense and helping them earn multiple impressive victories throughout the regular season.

Furthermore, Mitchell ended the season ranked 10th in the NBA for points per game. He averaged an impressive 28.3 points per night on an average of 10 made buckets per contest.

10 - Damian Lillard

There aren't many players in the NBA who are more reliable with the ball in their hands. Damian Lillard has earned a reputation for being a clutch-time scorer and is one of the only players in the league with a shooting range to rival Stephen Curry.

Unfortunately, the Portland Trail Blazers have been unable to build a winning roster around Lillard. However, that doesn't mean that he's not among the best scorers in NBA history.

