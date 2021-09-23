10 Best NBA rookies to watch out for in the 2021-22 season

The NBA Draft has been and gone, and as the 2021-22 season approaches, we can begin to look forward with excitement at seeing the league's latest influx of young talent take to the hardwood. Teams will be hoping their latest rookies can show glimpses of future production or star-level upside, while some other teams will be left ruing a missed opportunity.

It's no secret that draft positions don't equate to on-court talent; there are too many factors to consider. Some players' skillsets may be more suited to the NBA game than that of the collegiate ranks, while others may find the game's pace too fast.

Either way, with the season fast approaching and teams hoping to take steps forward, this year's rookie class is about to get their first taste of NBA basketball. So now the question becomes which rookies should we be looking out for? And who is going to make their impact felt from opening night?

#10 Jonathan Kuminga

2021 NBA Draft - Jonathan Kuminga looking sharp in his draft day suit

After playing for the G-League Ignite's inaugural team, Jonathan Kuminga found himself being drafted seventh overall by the Golden State Warriors. At 6'7'' with some professional experience under his belt, Kuminga projects to give the Warriors an athletic wing who can excel on the defensive end. With a ceiling that projects Kuminga to be capable of defending positions 1-through-4, Kuminga could help shore up an aging Warriors defense while also providing an explosive outlet when running out on the break.

Kuminga enters the NBA with all the tools to be a force on offense, both as a fast-break play finisher and as someone who can score in motion. With the likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson absorbing the Lion's share of opposing defenses attention, Kuminga could find himself getting multiple open looks throughout the year.

#9 Scottie Barnes

Florida State v Michigan - Scottie Barnes dominating on a rack attack

Point-forwards are en vogue these days, and Scottie Barnes has the potential to be one of the league's best ball-handling wingers in a few years. The Toronto Raptors took a punt on the rookie with the 4th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and will hope that his physical brand of basketball will add some much-needed grit to their bench unit.

Barnes is very much a slasher and shot creator coming into the league, and will take time to develop an outside game after hitting only 27.5% of his three's last season. But with Barnes versatile defensive upside and his ability to cause havoc around the rim, the Raptors will likely give him enough rope to continue developing his skillset on the fly.

Look for Barnes to have moments of two-way dominance followed by stretches of inconsistency and poor shot selection, but as the season progresses, there's every possibility the rookie will become a key part of the Raptors rotation.

#8 Franz Wagner

2021 NBA Draft - Franz Wafgner posing before the draft

Franz Wagner joins the Orlando Magic to instantly improve their defensive rotation. With his impressive lateral quickness, Wagner is capable of guarding multiple positions and can offer upside as a help defender when the defense scrambles or needs to sag in order to deter drives.

Offensively, Wagner isn't projected to lead the Magic's offensive output, but will be a reliable secondary or tertiary offensive option for the second unit. His 83% from the free-throw line indicates that Wagner's shooting stroke is for real, and if he can build upon his 34% three-point shooting from last season that Magic could have a legitimate back-up stretch forward.

The Magic will need to ensure Wagner is fed a steady diet of open looks if they wish to get the best out of him, as his lack of burst will hinder his ability to hunt his own scoring opportunities.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar