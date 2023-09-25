10 best white basketball players in NBA ever ft. Larry Bird, Jerry West & more

Players of all backgrounds, ethnicities and races have represented the NBA since it was founded in 1946. While African-American players are the majority, white players have also had incredible success in the league. These players are some of the greatest to ever feature in the NBA.

The players we are going to be looking at today played in different eras and they all had specific skill sets. One thing they all have in common is their passion for the game and a strong dedication to becoming the best basketball players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Best white NBA basketball players

The players on this list are All-stars, MVP winners, NBA champions and the most popular names in the sport. Let's have a look at the ten best:

#10 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Joki

NBA champion Jokic hails from the European country of Serbia. Going by the nickname 'Joker', he has already established himself as one of the greats.

He's one of the best offensive players in the game. He has incredible passing skills coupled with a tremendous scoring and rebounding game.

Jokic came into the NBA in 2015, and by 2018 he was already an All-Star. His career averages of 20.2 ppg and 10.5 rebounds are deceptive, as his impact on the game is much more.

Jokic has become a fan-favorite because of his smooth offensive game and unselfish plays. His impact on the game is indelible.

#9 John Stockton

John Stockton

Stockton spent his career with the Utah Jazz from 1984 to 2003. He's viewed as one of the best players in NBA history. He was a magnificent passer and playmaker. The Jazz made the playoffs in each year that he played for them.

Stockton helped the Utah Jazz to reach the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998. Utah was beaten by Michael Jordan and the Bulls both times. He made 10 All-Star selections, 11 All-NBA team selections and five All-defensive teams.

#8 Stephen Nash

Stephen Nash

Stephen Nash was most recently the coach of the Brooklyn Nets before he was let go in 2022. Nash was an eight-time All-Star in 18 years in the league.

His crowning achievement was winning the MVP award twice with the Phoenix Suns. Nash was also selected to the All-NBA team seven times. Nash was recognized for his ability to handle the ball, shoot and create plays for others.

#7 Kevin McHale

Kevin McHale

McHale spent his entire career with the Boston Celtics. He was enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame and is considered one of the best players to play the game. Together with Robert Parish and Larry Bird, they clinched NBA championships in 1981, 1984 and 1986

While McHale started his career slowly, coming off the bench for the first five years, he quickly improved, winning the Sixth Man award in 1984 and 1985. From 1986 to 1988, he was the NBA's top field goal shooter. McHale was selected to multiple All-star and all-defensive teams.

#6 John Havlicek

John Havlicek

Havlicek played his entire career for the Boston Celtics. In his 16 seasons in the league, he won an impressive eight NBA titles. Havlicek is among only four players to win eight titles.

Moreover, Havlicek is one of three players in NBA history to have never lost an NBA Finals series.

#5 Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki

Nowitzki played in the NBA from 1994 to 2019. He's widely regarded as the best European player to play the league. He played the power forward position for the Dallas Mavericks but was also versatile enough to play the five.

Nowitzki was key in the Mavericks' 2011 NBA championship. When he retired from the league in 2019, he was the only player to have 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, 3000 assists and 1,500 3-pointers made.

#4 Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic

Slovenian basketball player Doncic has quickly become one of the greatest foreign players in the NBA.

He entered the NBA in 2018, signing with the Dallas Mavericks. He won the Rookie of the Year award that year. His first All-Star selection came in 2020.

Doncic would go on to be selected to multiple All-Star and All-NBA teams. While he has not won an NBA title yet, his most captivating element is his skill. He mesmerizes basketball fans with his elite moves, passing and shooting.

#3 Bob Cousy

Kevin McHAle

Cousy was known as the Houdini of the Hardwood. He played in the NBA from 1950 to 1963.

He was one of the first people to bring street basketball to the NBA. Cousy was drafted by the Tri-Cities Blackhawks who traded him to the Chicago Stags. When the Stags closed up shop before the season started, Cousy found himself at the Celtics.

Together with Bill Russell, he led the Celtics to six NBA titles.

#2 Jerry West

Jerry West for the Lakers

West played point guard for the LA Lakers from 1960 to 1974. He's nicknamed the 'logo' because his silhouette was incorporated into the NBA logo. He made the All-Star team 14 times and was voted into the All-NBA teams 12 times.

West won the NBA title in 1972. He also won the title eight times as an executive for the Lakers. West holds the NBA record for the highest points per game 46.3 ppg.

He's the first player to win a Finals MVP despite playing for the losing team. West was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1980.

#1 Larry Bird

Larry Bird for the Celtics

Bird is regarded as one of the best players to play the NBA. He got the All-Star nod 12 times. He was instrumental in the Boston Celtics winning the NBA championship in 1981,1984, and 1986. He won the NBA Finals MVP two times.

Alongside Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell, he's the only other player to ever win three consecutive MVP awards. Bird was known for his clutch performances and played well under pressure.