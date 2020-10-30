10 biggest contracts in NBA history

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo has just one year left on his contract and will be offered a supermax contract in the upcoming NBA season.

Even though the salary cap restrictions for the next season are still unclear, the 2-time MVP could sign one of the biggest contracts in NBA history that is estimated to be over $250 million.

On that note, let's take a look at the top 10 contracts in NBA history.

Ten biggest contracts in NBA history:

Even though the superstars in the NBA have been getting big cheques for quite a while, the NBA revenues and salaries have skyrocketed in the past few years, and all of the top ten biggest contracts in the NBA belong to players who are still active in the league. Without further ado, let's get started.

#10 Jamal Murray - $170 million

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics

Jamal Murray is the youngest player to feature on the list of the ten biggest contracts in the NBA. During his third year with the Denver Nuggets, Murray signed a 5-year $170 million contract that will keep him with the franchise until 2025.

Murray got paid.



Jamal Murray and the Nuggets have agreed to a 5-year, $170M max contract extension, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/OMEAI82QFk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 1, 2019

Though Murray is still only 23 years old, he's already proved his worth after a heroic performance in the 2020 NBA playoffs.

Murray averaged 18.5 points in the 2019-20 regular season and was the Nuggets' top-2 offensive choices along with Nikola Jokic. Given his career trajectory, Murray could be one of the best guards in NBA history in the years to come.

#9 John Wall - $171.1 million

Washington Wizards vs Cleveland Cavaliers

John Wall, who was drafted by the Washington Wizards in 2010, has been playing for the same team for the past ten years. In 2017, Wall signed a 4-year contract worth $171 million with the Wizards.

Report: Wizards offer John Wall a 4-year, $170 million 'supermax' contract extension https://t.co/wNIFSNet0f pic.twitter.com/zCy9HyXVoP — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) July 1, 2017

Unfortunately, John Wall suffered an Achilles injury in 2019 and had to miss the entire 2019-20 NBA season. He still has three more years left on his contract but is no more the dominant player that he once was.

It'll be interesting to see if he can bounce back strong next season.