10 current NBA players who are shooting better 3-pt% this season than Steph Curry ft. LeBron James & more

Steph Curry is widely recognized as the greatest shooter in basketball history, and he has been instrumental in shaping the evolution of the game through shooting. However, this season, a number of players have surpassed him in 3-point shooting.

Steph Curry is shooting 41% from deep this season, making 4.7 in 11.4 attempts per game. He leads the league in both total 3-point attempts and the average number of attempts per game.

Despite this, his 3-point percentage this season is the worst in three years and the third-worst in a season in his career.

Here are 10 players shooting better than Steph Curry this season.

#10, Jrue Holiday

While Jrue Holiday has built his reputation primarily on his defensive skills rather than his shooting, he is shooting at a 41% accuracy from beyond the arc with 4.5 attempts per game.

#9, Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns is a major contributor to the success of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the current No. 1 team in the Western Conference. He is shooting 41% from beyond the arc, attempting 4.6 treys per game.

#8, Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton has been the key cog in the Indiana Pacers’ fiery offense, and his 3-point shooting plays a huge part. He is making 42.3% of his threes on 8.6 attempts per game.

#7, Derrick White

Derrick White has been a consistent performer for the league-leading Boston Celtics. He is shooting 42.5% from three this season while attempting 6.4 per game.

#6, Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is closely following Harden in 3-point percentage, showcasing a shooting accuracy of 42.9% on 5.4 attempts per game.

#5, Tyler Herro

Despite appearing in only 13 games this season, Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat has continued showing his shooting skills, converting 42.7% of his 7.9 attempts per game.

#4, James Harden

James Harden may have experienced a slowdown since his MVP days, but his shooting prowess remains remarkable. This season, he is converting 43.4% of his 6.4 3-point attempts per game, the best among the LA Clippers.

#3, Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson is making an impact for the Knicks from beyond the arc, attempting 6.3 3-pointers per game and converting them at a 45.3% rate.

#2, Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant, once a teammate of Steph Curry with the Warriors, currently ranks third in the NBA for three-point shooting percentage. He has a 46.7% accuracy, making 2.2 shots out of 4.6 attempts per game.

#1, LeBron James

While LeBron James is not typically renowned for his shooting abilities, he has showcased a notable improvement in his three-point shooting this season. He has a 41.3% accuracy from beyond the arc, the best in his career, making 5.5 attempts per game.