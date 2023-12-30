10 current NBA players who are shooting better 3-pt% this season than Steph Curry ft. LeBron James & more

Basketball
By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Dec 30, 2023 01:42 GMT
Steph Curry's 3-point shooting this season is the third-worst in hi career (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Steph Curry is widely recognized as the greatest shooter in basketball history, and he has been instrumental in shaping the evolution of the game through shooting. However, this season, a number of players have surpassed him in 3-point shooting.

Steph Curry is shooting 41% from deep this season, making 4.7 in 11.4 attempts per game. He leads the league in both total 3-point attempts and the average number of attempts per game.

Despite this, his 3-point percentage this season is the worst in three years and the third-worst in a season in his career.

Here are 10 players shooting better than Steph Curry this season.

10 players shooting better than Steph Curry

#10, Jrue Holiday

While Jrue Holiday has built his reputation primarily on his defensive skills rather than his shooting, he is shooting at a 41% accuracy from beyond the arc with 4.5 attempts per game.

#9, Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns is a major contributor to the success of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the current No. 1 team in the Western Conference. He is shooting 41% from beyond the arc, attempting 4.6 treys per game.

#8, Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton has been the key cog in the Indiana Pacers’ fiery offense, and his 3-point shooting plays a huge part. He is making 42.3% of his threes on 8.6 attempts per game.

#7, Derrick White

Derrick White has been a consistent performer for the league-leading Boston Celtics. He is shooting 42.5% from three this season while attempting 6.4 per game.

#6, Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is closely following Harden in 3-point percentage, showcasing a shooting accuracy of 42.9% on 5.4 attempts per game.

#5, Tyler Herro

Despite appearing in only 13 games this season, Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat has continued showing his shooting skills, converting 42.7% of his 7.9 attempts per game.

#4, James Harden

James Harden may have experienced a slowdown since his MVP days, but his shooting prowess remains remarkable. This season, he is converting 43.4% of his 6.4 3-point attempts per game, the best among the LA Clippers.

#3, Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson is making an impact for the Knicks from beyond the arc, attempting 6.3 3-pointers per game and converting them at a 45.3% rate.

#2, Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant, once a teammate of Steph Curry with the Warriors, currently ranks third in the NBA for three-point shooting percentage. He has a 46.7% accuracy, making 2.2 shots out of 4.6 attempts per game.

#1, LeBron James

While LeBron James is not typically renowned for his shooting abilities, he has showcased a notable improvement in his three-point shooting this season. He has a 41.3% accuracy from beyond the arc, the best in his career, making 5.5 attempts per game.

Edited by Debasish
