10 most dangerous duos in NBA right now by points per game

The NBA has switched to duos. The era of the Big 3’s is over and the talent is more spread out. Each team seems to have two main stars and build around those guys. So let’s take a look at which duos are playing the best right now.

Of course, there are some major names off the list. Some just missed the list due to their team’s balance. Others are off the list since one of the two in the duo has struggled with injuries.

For example, Devin Booker has been banged up, leaving Kevin Durant on his own in Phoenix. Also, Jamal Murray’s numbers do not qualify due to his missed time even though him and Jokic are one of the best pairs in the league.

Other pairs simply just missed the cut. The strong duo of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings are out. Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic are also on the outside looking in.

Top 10 NBA duos right now

No. 10 - Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler - Miami Heat

Adebayo is having an unreal start to the season with 22.8 points per game (25th in the NBA). He has been the most consistent player in Miami by far. His running mate Jimmy Butler seems to be pacing himself thus far with 20.5 (38th).

No. 9 - Paul George and Kawhi Leonard - LA Clippers

The Clipper duo are still carrying the team despite the additions of James Harden, Russell Westbrook and others. George leads the team with 24.8 ppg (18th). Leonard is scoring 21.4 ppg (34th).

No. 8 - Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson - New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans young duo sneak into the list. Ingram leads the team with 24.0 ppg (22nd). Williamson balances out the attack with 22.4 ppg (27th).

No. 7 - LeBron James and Anthony Davis - LA Lakers

LeBron James is showing no signs of slowing down in the NBA. He has been the Lakers' best player with 25.7 ppg (15th). Davis has been a bit up and down with 21.5 ppg (32nd).

No. 6 - Trae Young and Dejounte Murray - Atlanta Hawks

A bit of a surprising duo on the list. Trae Young is scoring 26.0 ppg (13th) and Murray is adding 21.6 (T-29th).

No. 5 - Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony-Towns - Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are off to a hot start. Anthony Edwards is asserting himself as one of the league’s best with 26.1 ppg (12th). Big man Karl Anthony-Towns is adding 21.6 ppg (T-29th) himself.

No. 4 - Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown - Boston Celtics

The Celtics have more mouths to feed now. However, their young core of Tatum and Brown are still pacing this team. Tatum is putting up 27.9 ppg (9th) and Brown is adding 21.6 ppg (T-29th).

No. 3 - Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard - Milwaukee Bucks

Hyped up as the best NBA duo before the season, the Bucks are living up to the hype. Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to dominate with 29.6 ppg (5th). Lillard is fitting in with 24.8 ppg (18th).

No. 2 - Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving - Dallas Mavericks

Luka is the obvious leader with 30.5 ppg (3rd). Irving has been a solid complementary piece so far this season. The flashy ball-handler is scoring 24.3 ppg (20th).

No. 1 - Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey - Philadelphia 76ers

Embiid is back to his NBA MVP form, leading the league with 31.9 ppg (1st). Maxey has emerged as one of the breakout NBA players of this season, scoring 26.3 ppg (11th).