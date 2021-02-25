10 Dates to keep an eye on in the second half of the 2020-21 NBA schedule

Despite the unusual nature of the 2020-21 NBA season, there has been no shortage of excitement recently with All-Star voting results being announced and the impending trade deadline creating buzz around the league.

The most recent NBA news to excite fans, however, came on Wednesday night when officials announced the schedule for the second-half of the league campaign.

In this article, we will outline ten games to look out for as we approach the business end of the season.

NBA 2020-21 Schedule - Second half | March 10th - May 16th

LeBron James has been leading the Los Angeles Lakers alone in Anthony Davis' absence

Although the second half of the NBA season tips off on the 10th, it is the following night on the 11th of March where fans will be focused as 22 teams will be in action. TNT are the national broadcasters on the night, featuring a tantalising double-header of the Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets, before the Golden State Warriors' trip to face the LA Clippers.

Full second-half schedule from the NBA running from March 10 to May 16: https://t.co/RiyO8pMa7n — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 24, 2021

It is only 4 days later on the 15th of March when fans can enjoy an NBA battle for both California and New York on ESPN. The Warriors are involved once again and will hope to win their second game over the Lakers this season after a narrow 115-113 victory on the 18th of January.

STEPH CURRY with the clutch 3 over AD 🔥



He scored 19 in the 2nd half of the Warriors 19-POINT COMEBACK win over the Lakers!



pic.twitter.com/oVETudiGGw — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 19, 2021

Meanwhile, on the East coast, the exciting young New York Knicks side travel to Brooklyn to face the league's most potent offense currently, a fixture the Nets narrowly won earlier in the season with neither Kyrie nor James Harden.

Jumping ahead to the end of March, the 25th, both of last year's NBA finalists matchup against stiff opposition. The Lakers will seek revenge against the Philadelphia 76ers, meanwhile the Miami Heat host the ever-consistent Portland Trail-Blazers, led by scoring machine Damian Lillard. On the 26th of March, broadcasters (ESPN) continue to focus on the Golden State Warriors who host the Atlanta Hawks - both prolific offenses - while Boston travel to face the Bucks.

As we enter April, on the 4th of the month, 3 games will be televised, headlined by the LA derby on ABC. Meanwhile on NBA TV, big men Nikola Jokic and Nikola Vucevic will face-off as the Orlando Magic travel to face the Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, two days later on the 6th of April, the action returns to TNT with two blockbuster fixtures. Boston host Philadelphia while Milwaukee travel to face the Warriors.

The Lakers play eight back-to-back sets in the second half of their schedule and have a seven-game road trip from April 2 to April 13. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 24, 2021

On the 16th of April, there is another jam-packed schedule of games with three of them being nationally televised. The current Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz host the Indiana Pacers while the headline game of the day sees the LA Clippers travel to Philadelphia.

Less than 10 days later on the 25th of April, fans can sit back and enjoy a Sunday full of NBA action. ESPN's marquee matchup sees the Brooklyn Nets host the Phoenix Suns, while in the evening, NBA TV will be showing the Golden State Warriors face the Sacramento Kings.

Nets have 20 National TV games (ESPN, TNT, ABC, NBA TV) and seven back-to-backs in second half of season: pic.twitter.com/932M4nzrcK — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 24, 2021

In the last couple weeks of the season, fans can expect motivation and intensity to ramp up as teams cement their positions ahead of the postseason. There is another LA derby on the 6th of May when Dallas also host Brooklyn on TNT. Then there will be the 16th of May, the final day of the season in which every team in the NBA is scheduled to play.