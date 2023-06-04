An NBA sixth man is considered one of the most important players pof a basketball team. Whether it's providing instant offense or spark coming off the bench through defense or hustle, a sixth man brings that much-needed energy off the bench.

Here are the 10 greatest sixth men in NBA history:

10. Robert Horry

Robert Horry won seven championships with three different teams. The Los Angeles Lakers (two rings), the San Antonio Spurs (two rings) and the Houston Rockets (two rings). Horry may not have won any Sixth-Man-of-the-Year awards, but whatever his team needed, he was able to deliver every time.

Horry is known for hitting some of the biggest shots in NBA history. His first game-winning jumper was against the Seattle Supersonics in Game 1 of the 1995 Western Conference Finals. Coined the nickname "Big Shot Rob" his most famous game-winner came against the Detroit Pistons in Game 5 of the NBA Finals for the 3-2 lead.

9. Lou Williams

Winner of three Sixth-Man-of-the-Year awards (2015, 2018 and 2019), Lou Williams was an offensive threat in the second unit. Williams played for the Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, and LA Clippers.

He is a career-average 13.9 points per game (PPG) with 41.9% shooting, including 35.1% from 3-point range. His best season was during the 2017-18 season. He averaged 22.6 PPG (43.5% shooting, including 35.9% from 3-point range) and 5.3 APG.

8. Jason Terry

Nicknamed "The Jet," Jason Terry won the Sixth-Man-of-the-Year award (2009) and an NBA championship (2011) with the Dallas Mavericks. Terry is one of the best players that jumpstarted his team's energy every game with the level of production he brought.

He is a career-average 13.4 PPG (44.4% shooting, including 38.0% from 3-point range). His best season was during the 2008-09 season, wherein he averaged 19.6 PPG (46.3% shooting, including 36.6% from 3-point range).

7. Jamal Crawford

Jamal Crawford was recognized as an instant bucket getter during his time playing in the league. He played for the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, LA Clippers Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, and Brooklyn Nets.

Crawford won three Sixth-Man-of-the-Year awards (2010, 2014 and 2016). He is a career-average 14.6 PPG (41.0% shooting, including 34.8% from 3-point range). His best season was during the 2013-14 season, he averaged 18.6 PPG (41.6% shooting, including 36.1% from 3-point range).

6. Ricky Pierce

Similar to Jamal Crawford, Ricky Pierce was automatic offense coming off the bench. He played for the Detroit Pistons, San Diego Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Seattle Supersonics, Golden State Warriors, Indians Pacers, Denver Nuggets, and the Charlotte Hornets.

Pierce is a career-average 14.9 PPG (49.3% shooting, including 32.2% from 3-point range). During the 1989-90 season, he had his best season while averaging 23.0 PPG (51.0% shooting, including 34.6% from 3-point range). He secured the Sixth-Man-of-the-Year award in 1987 and again in1990.

5. Toni Kukoc

Kukoc played alongside two giants in Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, while being recognized as the third player to give the ball to. He played for the Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, and the Milwaukee Bucks. Toni Kukoc won the NBA Sixth-Man-of-the-Year award in 1996 and three championships with the Chicago Bulls (1996-1998).

Kukoc is a career-average 11.6 PPG (44.7% shooting, including 33.5% from 3-point range). During the 1995-96 season, he had his best season as a sixth man averaging 13.1 PPG (49.0% shooting, including 40.3% from 3-point range).

4. Michael Cooper

Coming off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers, Michael Cooper won five NBA championships (1980, 1982, 1985, 1987 and 1988). Cooper also won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 1987.

Cooper is a career-average 8.9 PPG (46.9% shooting). He had his best season during the 1981-82 season, averaging 11.9 PPG (51.7% shooting).

3. Vinnie Johnson

Vinnie Johnson was a career-average 12.0 PPG (46.4% shooting) and played for the Seattle Supersonics, Detroit Pistons, and the San Antonio Spurs.

He had his best season during the 1982-83 season, averaging 15.8 PPG (51.3% shooting). Johnson won two championships with the Detroit Pistons (1989 and 1990).

2. Manu Ginobili

Recognized as one of the greatest sixth men in the NBA, Manu Ginobili was one of the most reliable players in the Spurs' second unit. He won four championships in San Antonio (2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014) and the Sixth-Man-of-the-Year award in 2008.

Ginobili is a career-average 13.3 PPG (44.7% shooting, including 36.9% from 3-point range). His best season was during the 2007-08 season, averaging 19.5 PPG (46.0% shooting, including 40.1% from 3-point range).

1.John Havlicek

An eighth-time champion with the Boston Celtics (1963-1966, 1968, 1969, 1974 and 1976), John Havlicek defined was the standard for an NBA sixth man. Since the 2022-23 season, the award was named after him for what he was able to show during his time playing in the league.

Throughout his career, he averaged 20.8 PPG (43.9% shooting) and 6.3 RPG. Havlicek had his best season during the 1970-71 season, averaging 28.9 PPG (45.0% shooting), 9.0 RPG and 7.5 APG.

Malcolm Brogdon wins the NBA's John Havlicek Sixth-Man-of-the-Year award

Malcolm Brogdon posted an average of 14.9 PPG (48.4% shooting, including 44.4% from 3-point range). He was a tremendous spark off the bench for the Boston Celtics and provided instant offense and excellent offensive pace.

