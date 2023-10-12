10 highest-paid NBA forwards for 2023-24 season featuring Kevin Durant and LeBron James 

The National Basketball Association is home to many of the best athletes who play the forward position. The contribution of these NBA forwards, be they the athletic and do-it-all wing players or the highly skilled power forward kind, on both ends of the court cannot be denied and is a big reason for their respective team’s continued success.

Considering what these talented forwards bring to the table, it is little wonder then that teams deemed it fit to reward them with compensation commensurate with what is expected of them on the hardwood.

Here’s a look into the 10 highest-paid NBA forwards in the upcoming 2023-24 season as per information available on Spotrac:

The 10 highest-paid NBA forwards entering the 2023-24 regular season

#10. Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is set to earn $37.9 million in 2023-24. He is currently eligible to sign a four-year, $202.3 million extension or even higher if he makes it to the All-NBA team this season.

Last season, he averaged a career-high 24.2 points and 5.8 assists, to go along with 7.8 rebounds.

#9. Ben Simmons

Back and knee issues limited Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons to just 42 games and disappointing averages of 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.3 steals, all career-lows for the three-time All-Star. This season he is set to get $37.9 million.

#8. Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris is in the final year of the five-year, $180-million deal he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019. He is set to get $39.3 million this season.

He enters the brand-new NBA year off a campaign where he posted numbers of 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 74 games played for the Sixers.

#7. Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis is under contract for the 2023-24 season for $40.6 million but is set to stay with the team far longer after signing a lucrative extension contract for three years this offseason, worth $186 million and will kick off in the 2025-26 season.

Last season, he posted numbers of 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2 blocks and 1.1 steals in 56 games.

#6. Jimmy Butler

The four-year, $184-million extension that Jimmy Butler signed in 2021 with Miami kicks in this season and he is set to net $45.2 million.

He is coming off an impressive season, where he helped the Heat reached the NBA Finals on the back of averages of 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals.

#5. Giannis Antetokounmpo

For the 2023-24 NBA season, Giannis Antetokounmpo enters the third year of the five-year, $228-million supermax extension he signed with Milwaukee and he is set to receive $45.6 million.

He was once again solid last season, averaging 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists to finish third in the MVP voting. Injuries, however, hampered him in the playoffs, leaving the Bucks exiting in the first round.

#4. Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is under contract for the 2023-24 season with the Los Angeles Clippers for $45.6 million, a year removed from the player option available to him in his existing deal.

"The Claw" was limited to just 52 games last season but was still solid for 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

#3. Paul George

Like his teammate Leonard, Paul George is owed by the Clippers $45.6 million for the 2023-24 season.

He averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 assists in 56 games while helping the Clippers to a 44-38 record. He, however, missed their first-round playoff series against Phoenix Suns because of knee injury.

#2. LeBron James

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

LeBron James enters his 21st season in the NBA and is set to get $47.6 million from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Turning 39 years old this year, signs still point to another solid year from the 19-time All-Star and four-time champion. Last season he averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

#1. Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant is the highest-paid forward in the NBA for the 2023-24 season and second in the league behind only Stephen Curry of Golden State. He is set to receive $47.6 million.

"KD" begins his full season with the Suns after being traded to the team midseason last year from the Nets. As a member of Phoenix, he posted numbers of 26.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists.