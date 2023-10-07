10 highest-paid NBA guards for 2023-24 season ft, Steph Curry, Luka Doncic

The guard position has changed over the decades in the NBA. The modern-day NBA guard requires a specific skill set that includes exceptional ball-handling, and shooting abilities. The demand for a guard with these skills has increased manifold in the modern game. The current highest-paid player in the NBA is also a guard.

With the 2023-24 season just at the corner, let's take a look at the 10 of the highest-paid guards in the league.

Honorable Mentions:

Ja Morant

Standing at 6'2'', the guard hailing from Murray State boasts impressive averages of 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per season. Morant has already earned All-Star honors twice in the past two seasons. Recently, the Grizzlies acknowledged his talent and commitment by signing him to a lucrative 5-year contract worth $197 million. This season alone, Morant is set to pocket an estimated $34 million.

Ja Morant for the Grizzlies (via Getty Images)

Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns roster carries some of the NBA's biggest roster, with Booker being a core member of the Suns for the past few seasons. Consistently delivering outstanding performances, he is set to earn approximately $31 million in salary for this season.

Devin Booker during the NBA Media Day for the 2023-24 season (via Instagram)

10. Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons holds the 10th position primarily due to the lucrative contract he secured during his peak performance years. Despite not meeting the initial efficiency expectations, he is set to earn a staggering $38 million this season. While the Australian did have a disastrous 233-2023 season with the Brooklyn Nets, there's no denying that his All-Star caliber play from the past certainly justified such compensation.

Ben Simmons posing for the Brooklyn Nets (via Instagram)

9. Zach Lavine

Known for his mesmerizing dunks, the former UCLA guard averages 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists. With Lavine on the court, the Bulls are definitely one of the fun teams to watch. He signed a 5-year extension with the Bulls which rises to an estimated value of $215 million. For this season, he will reportedly earn around $40 million.

Zach Lavine (via Instagram)

8. Luka Doncic

Luka 'Magic's prominence in the NBA has been growing over the last couple of seasons. Last season, the Slovenian averaged a whopping 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8 assists per game. The Mavs awarded him a $215 million contract extension for his extraordinary performances. This season, he will receive an estimated $40 million.

Luka Doncic for Slovenia during the FIBA World Cup (via Instagram)

7. Trae Young

'Ice' Trae's efforts for the Hawks haven't gone unnoticed. The 6'1" guard out of Oklahoma has shown his calmness and composure in the playoffs many a time. His shot-making and playmaking abilities are very well-known across the league. He will also be making an estimated $40 million this season having signed a similar contract like Luka and Lavine.

Trae Young during the NBA Media Day,2023 (via Instagram)

6. Fred VanVleet

The 6-foot guard out of Wichita State is the only undrafted player in this list. The NBA champion has been playing fantastic since winning the chip back in 2019. He also earned an All-Star in 2022. He was been putting up efficient numbers over the last couple of seasons. This summer he was traded to the Houston Rockets. VanVleet will earn a reported sum of $41 million this season.

Fred VanVleet switched allegiance to the Houston Rockets in the summer (via Instagram)

5. Klay Thompson

Said to be the man with the sweetest jump-shot is the 5th most paid guard in the NBA. Watching Klay Thompson shoot is like watching poetry in motion. Although there has been a dip in Klay's form since coming back from his injuries, the Warriors still continue to trust the dynamic shooter. In this last year of his $188 million contract, he will earn an estimated salary of $43 million.

Warriors Media Day Basketball

4. Paul George

The Clippers guard is arguably one of the best two-way players in the league. Even though injuries have troubled his career so far, Paul George is definitely one of the best players in the league when healthy. Last season he played 56 games while averaging 24 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. His estimated earnings for this season is $45 million.

Paul George getting ready for the 2023-24 season (via Instagram)

3. Damian Lillard

The recently traded point guard is another one worth mentioning. While he was with Portland, he signed a 4-year $176 million extension. Known for his extraordinary shot-making ability, Dame is arguably the best shooter in the league along with Steph Curry. After being traded, he exercised his player option. He will reportedly be paid around $49 million in the last year of his contract. This year he will earn a reported figure of $45 million.

Damian Lillard with the Milwaukee Bucks (via Instagram)

2. Bradley Beal

Traded from the Washington Wizards in the summer, the 6'4" guard out of Florida will star for the Phoenix Suns this season, alongside KD and Devin Booker. The 3x All-Star averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists last season. It will be fun to watch how he combines with KD and DBook this season. Besides that, he will also be earning a reported $46.7 million this season.

Bradley Beal with the Phoenix Suns (via Instagram)

1. Stephen Curry

The highest-paid guard of this season is none other than Stephen Curry. Said to be the greatest shooter of all time, the 6'2" guard out of Davidson has already won 4 championships for the Golden State Warriors including a Finals MVP in 2022. Last season he averaged 29.4 points per game while shooting 42.7% from outside the arc. His earnings for the season are reported to be a whopping $52 million.

Warriors Media Day Basketball