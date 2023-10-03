LeBron James has done everything in his career, but he is still motivated to win heading into Year 21 in the NBA. The "King" is preparing for one of his final years in the league and has his sights set on claiming his fifth NBA championship and his second one with the LA Lakers.

On the court, his accomplishments are known to the majority of basketball fans. Multi-time champion, Finals MVP, league MVP, all-time scoring leader and a lot of highlight moments.

There are some things about LeBron James, though, that people are not aware of or have little knowledge about. Let's take a look at 10 of them:

10 lesser known facts about LeBron James

#10 - He can use both hands

LeBron James is both right-handed and left-handed. When he plays basketball, he shoots the ball with his right hand. When he is off the court, he does everything using his left hand, like eating, writing, signing autographs etc.

#9 - His sons are the reason he wore No.6

LeBron James has split his career between No.6 and No.23 when it comes to jersey numbers. He wears No.23 because of fellow NBA legend Michael Jordan, while there are two reasons he also wore No.6.

And these reasons are his children. His first child, Bronny, was born on October 6, 2004, while his second child, Bryce, was born in June 14, 2007, with June being the sixth month in a calendar year.

LeBron James with his son Bronny 2021 Hoophall West - Perry v Sierra Canyon

#8 - He is part owner of a football club

LeBron James has become a successful businessman and one of his investments is related to football, or soccer, as it is called in the United States.

James is a minority owner of Liverpool, as he invested a reported sum of $6,5 million to buy a two percent stake in the club.

#7 - He was the reason for the first national televised high-school game in 13 years

Before moving to the NBA in 2003, LeBron James was playing for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School and was preparing for the draft. There was a great hype around him, as people already viewed him as a player of the same caliber as Michael Jordan.

This was the reason that the game against Oak Hill on December 22, 2002 was broadcast by ESPN. It was the first high-school game that went to national TV in 13 years.

#6 - He shares a unique record with Michael Jordan

LeBron and Jordan are in the conversation for who the greatest player of all time is. They both revolutionized the game of basketball during their eras, winning it all in the league.

At the same time, they share a unique record, which they achieved by a 20-year difference. They have both won a gold medal in the Olympics, an NBA MVP award and a Finals MVP on the same year. Jordan did so in 1992, while James did it 20 years later (2012).

2022 NBA All-Star Game

#5 - He and his wife have been together since high school

LeBron James has created a family with his wife Savannah and have three children together. The interesting thing is that they started dating when they were both at high school and have been in a relationship since then.

#4 - An injury forced him to focus on basketball

During high school, LeBron James was part of the football and basketball team, respectively. But an injury to his wrist forced him to spend significant time to recover and miss the football season. Thus, he decided to focus on basketball and he didn't play football again.

Media Day Lakers Basketball

#3 - He has been an actor and producer

LeBron James has starred in the sequel of Space Jam, which was released in 2021, while he has been a producer in a few basketball-related documentaries. He owns a production company named SpringHill Entertainment.

#2 - He didn't like his high school's tattoo policy

LeBron James has a lot of tattoos on his body, some of them since his high school days. LeBron didn't like his high school's tatoo policy, under which he and his teammates had to cover their tattoos during games.

#1 - He spends a lot of money on his training and game preparation

Playing for 20 years in the NBA is not an easy task. It takes a lot of sacrifices and dedication to training and preparation. And LeBron has spent a lot of money on the necessary equipment and best trainers to help him take care of his body and extend his NBA career.