10-Man Mock Draft Points League: First Round

Raj Kiran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
8   //    04 Oct 2018, 12:46 IST

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers
Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers

The NBA Pre-Season games are underway and the NBA regular season is just days away, that means it's Fantasy Basketball time.

Now is the time you prep yourself up for the much vaunted about draft you're going to have for your fiercely fought league with friends, family or workmates.

Here is a list of players that you should pick when you're on the clock in the first round:

Round 1 Pick 1: Giannis Antetokounmpo(SF, Milwaukee Bucks):

Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Three
Giannis Antetokounmpo(34)

Just like last season, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the undisputed favorite for the number 1 overall pick in drafts this season. The 2016 Most Improved Player of the Year award winner had a career-high season in PPG(26.9 from 22.9), RPG(10.0 from 8.8) and FG%(.529 from .520) last season.

With the departure of Lebron James, the eastern conference is weaker than ever and there will never be a better time for Milwaukee Bucks to mount a challenge for the eastern conference title and who better to lead them than the 'Greek Freak'.

At just 23 years old, Giannis Antetokoumpo still has a lot to offer and is one the healthiest players in the league averaging 78 games per season in his NBA career.

Raj Kiran
ANALYST
