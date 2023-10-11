10 NBA players who could achieve incredible milestones in 2023-24 ft. LeBron James scoring 40k points

Over the years, the NBA has seen incredible feats and accomplishments achieved by some of the most prominent basketball players of all time. One of the best examples would be LeBron James' surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's All-Time Scoring record last season. It was a record that the Lakers legend held for 39 years before James was finally able to eclipse it.

As the start of the 2023-24 regular season is almost here, there are about 10 players who could accomplish must-watch incredible milestones, as per The Score's Donald Higney.

With that said, this article will take a look at these 10 players who could pull off another historic moment in the NBA's storied history.

Ten players who could accomplish historic milestones in the NBA 2023-24 regular season

10) Chicago Bulls' Andre Drummond eclipses 10k+ career rebounds

When it comes to Andre Drummond, he is best known for being one of the best rebounding big men in the NBA. According to The Score's Donald Higney, Drummond only needs 37 rebounds in the coming regular season to reach the milestone of 10,000 career rebounds.

In his 14 seasons in the league, Drummond has averaged 12.7 rebounds with his total career rebounds at 9963.

9) Paul George closes in on the LA Clippers' franchise-leading three-point scorer

Since being acquired by the Los Angeles Clippers back in 2019, Paul George has made 577 career three-pointers with the franchise. According to The Score article, the eight-time all-star needs about 162 three-pointers to make it to the top of the list. With how the game is played in today's era, the Clippers' forward is close to making history.

In the four seasons that he has played with the Clippers his three-point efficiency is at 39.0%.

8) Trae Young as the Atlanta Hawks' assists leader in franchise history

There have already been a number of iconic NBA players to wear the Hawks jersey, from Dominique Wilkins to Bob Pettit. Be that as it may, Trae Young has a case to make as the current face of the team, with the possibility of being its assist leader in franchise history.

Higney mentioned that the Hawks star will need to have 582 total assists in the coming season to accomplish this historic feat. In the five seasons that he has played in Atlanta, Trae Young has over 3285 assists with an average of 9.3 assists per game.

7) Giannis Antetokounmpo to reach the Milwaukee Bucks' leading rebounder and made field goals feat

The Bucks star has already accomplished a lot in his career with the Milwaukee Bucks. For the coming regular season, Giannis Antetokounmpo will need 271 rebounds and eight made field goals.

In the 10 seasons he has played in Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo has over 6891 rebounds and 5895 made field goals.

6) James Harden and Russell Westbrook can both score 25k points

Recognized as two of the best scorers in NBA history, James Harden and Russell Westbrook have the chance to score over 25,000 points in their careers. As of now, Harden has 24,693 career points and will need 307 points this season. Meanwhile, Westbrook has 24,457 career points and will need 543 points this season.

5) Damian Lillard can achieve two historic feats in his career

His first possible achievement this coming season is to score 20,000 career points. As of now, the Bucks guard has over 19,376 career points and will need 624 more points to reach the feat. His second one is to make 2,500 3-pointers. Currently, Damian Lillard has made 2,387 three-pointers and will need 113 more from beyond the arc.

4) Stephen Curry can be the Golden State Warriors franchise leader in minutes played

Besides being recognized as one of the greatest three-point shooters of all time, Stephen Curry has the chance to make history as the Warriors' leader in minutes played. As of now, Curry has logged 30,302 minutes played in his 14 seasons with the Golden State Warriors. According to The Score article, he will need 434 more minutes this coming season.

3) Nikola Jokic to make triple-double history

According to The Score's Donald Higney, the Nuggets big man needs about three triple-doubles this season to reach the fourth spot in the all-time list. As of now, Nikola Jokic has over 121 career triple-doubles.

In the scenario that he reaches the fourth spot, he would have surpassed LeBron James and Jason Kidd. To make things even more challenging, Jokic needs 34 triple-doubles to surpass Magic Johnson at the third spot.

2) Kevin Durant to reach top 10 in the all-time scoring list

Widely recognized as one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, Kevin Durant has over 26,892 career points. Entering the 2023-24 season, Durant needs about 518 points to enter the top ten all-time scoring list.

1) LeBron James to become the only player in NBA history to score 40,000 points

Lastly, LeBron James has the opportunity to make even more history fresh off his all-time scoring feat last season. In the 20 seasons, that he has played in the league, James has scored 38,652 career points. For the 2023-24 season, the Lakers star needs 1,348 points to become the only player in NBA history to have scored 40,000 points.