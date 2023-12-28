10 NBA players with most electrifying signature kicks of 2023 ft. Nike Book 1 & more

There have been a handful of NBA stars this year who have released some of the best signature shoes to date. It's always a great time for sneakerheads when the league's elite players drop several must-own kicks for basketball runs or even for collection purposes. Luckily enough, this year has been an exciting one, with popular shoe brands dropping some of their best work to date.

From LeBron James' Nike LeBron XXI to Devin Booker's Nike Book 1, 2023 has been stacked from one electrifying sneaker to the next. Whether it's a continuation or the first release of a player's signature shoe line, this article will take a look at what 2023 has provided for sneaker enthusiasts.

With that said, here's a look at the top 10 best NBA player signature sneakers in 2023, as per MLive's Adam Litzer and Sports Illustrated's Pat Benson.

10 NBA players with the most electrifying signature sneakers in 2023

10) Zion Williamson's Jordan Zion 2

Starting at the 10th spot is Zion Williamson's Jordan Zion 2. The Pelicans' star's signature shoe was released on June 22 and is one of the best performance shoes this year. One of the best of the 13 colorways of the sneakers is the flash crimson white colorway. According to Litzer, this Jordan shoe is the first to use an Air Atrobel unit "within the heel" for better bounce while maintaining stability through its "reinforced forefoot strap."

9) Anthony Edwards' Adidas AE 1

Moving to number nine on the list is Anthony Edwards' Adidas AE 1. The Timberwolves guard's signature shoe was released on Dec. 16 and houses a unique TPU exterior overlay that enhances the wearer's movements. Additionally, it also includes the Adidas' BOOST cushioning system.

8) Lamelo Ball's Puma MB.03

Lamelo Ball's Puma MB.03 signature sneaker gets the eighth spot on the list. The Hornets star's latest kicks immediately stand out from the rest of the competition with their unique colorways. One of the more striking ones is the collaboration with Cartoon Network's "Dexter's Laboratory" with a colorful inspiration from the cartoon. Additionally, the shoe has a nonslip rubber compound, which fits the playstyle of Ball, as per MLive's Adam Litzer.

7) Jayson Tatum's Jordan Tatum 1

In the seventh spot is Jayson Tatum's Jordan Tatum 1. Released on April 7 with some top-notch colorways, including the "Sno Cone" edition, the four-time NBA All-Star has an electrifying sneaker to his name. Built with a stress-tested foam midsole and an uncaged Nike Zoom Air unit, this is one signature shoe that fans shouldn't miss out on.

6) James Harden's Adidas Harden Vol. 7

At the sixth spot is James Harden's Adidas Harden Vol. 7, which, like Lamelo Ball's signature shoe, also stands out appearance-wise. According to Litzer, the design of the shoe is heavily inspired by Adidas' "YEEZY" while making use of a hybrid BOOST and a Lightstrike midsole that enhances a wearer's ascension and mobility.

5) Luka Doncic's Jordan Luka 2

Luka Doncic's Jordan Luka 2 arrived on July 5, 2023, arguably one of the elite releases of the Jordan brand this year. Designed with a 360-degree support system, midsole cushioning with improved flexibility, and a wrap design providing stability, the four-time NBA All-Star's latest shoe shows his brand of calculated movement and explosion on the court.

4) Stephen Curry's Under Armour Curry 11

Moving to number four on the list is Stephen Curry's Under Armour Curry 11. The four-time NBA champion's latest signature shoe was released on Oct. 13 with the utilization of the Warp upper technology, dual-density UA Flow, and a Forefoot Pebax plate, all of which combined for excellent comfort, flexibility, and support.

3) LeBron James' Nike LeBron XXI

LeBron James' Nike LeBron XXI gets the third spot on the list since its release on September 28. With their low-top design, the four-time NBA MVP's latest sneakers include Zoom Air cushioning with a cabling system that provides comfort and enhanced agility.

2) Kevin Durant's Nike KD16

Kevin Durant's Nike KD16 was released on July 31 with its "bottom-loaded forefoot Zoom Air unit," as per MLive's Adam Litzer. Similar to Durant's style of play, the shoe provides support for a player's movements on the court while making sure that stability and comfort aren't compromised.

1) Devin Booker's Nike Book 1

Lastly, Devin Booker's Nike Book 1 gets the top spot on the list. The NBA star's signature shoe was released in limited quantities in early December, with the expectation that more would drop in Spring 2024, as per Sports Illustrated's Pat Benson.

The shoe is built on Cushion 2.0 foam within the midsole, a rigid TPU sidewall, and a top-loaded Nike Zoom air bag, all of which provide proper durability and support for quick movements on the court.

