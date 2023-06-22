10 NBA players who've opted for free agency so far in June 2023

The NBA offseason is officially underway, and we're beginning to get news of what players will be available in free agency. Some talent will be restricted free agents, giving their current teams an opportunity to match any offer from elsewhere, while others will be unrestricted and can control where they go.

There are some big names moving around this summer as multiple teams look to balance their roster ahead of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement taking hold in 2024.

Some free agents will be opting out of their player options, while others have reached the end of their current contracts without agreeing to terms on an extension. While others will simply be looking to find a team where they can play a legitimate role and be a core part of the offensive and defensive scheme.

While there will certainly be some role players becoming available this summer, there will also be a plethora of high-level talent who could change the outlook of a team's roster. Here are 10 such players:

10 NBA players hitting free agency

#1, Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is a fantastic, mercurial guard. After being traded to the Dallas Mavericks at the February 9 trade deadline, his fit with Luka Doncic did not blossom as Mark Cuban had hoped.

Now, the Mavericks have a tough decision to make. Irving is an unrestricted free agent this summer and will be looking for a team that can pay him a substantial salary, while also offering a starring role and a chance of contention.

#2, Russell Westbrook

After moving to the LA Clippers midway through the season, Russell Westbrook reminded everyone what he's capable of when surrounded by a supporting cast that makes sense for his skillset. In 21 games for Ty Lue's team, Westbrook averaged 15.8 points, 7.6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds on 48.9% shooting from the field and 35.6% from deep.

At 34 years old, Westbrook is unlikely to command a max salary and will likely be looking for a team where he can continue to be a starter or featured sixth man.

#3, Draymond Green

Currently, Draymond Green is expected to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors. After multiple years of competing for and winning championships, Green is only likely to move on if the Warriors try to lowball his next contract. Still, rumors linking Green with the Los Angeles Lakers have persisted throughout the season.

#4, Khris Middleton

After two injury-hit seasons, Khris Middleton's free agency value is lower than he would probably like. However, the Milwaukee Bucks continue to boast a stellar roster that's headlined by Giannis Antetokounmpo, so Middleton will likely re-sign in order to continue contending for a championship.

Nevertheless, Middleton will be hitting the free agency market as an unrestricted free agent and will surely field calls from multiple teams around the league.

#5, Kyle Kuzma

The Washington Wizards are tearing things down. First, they agreed to trade Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, and then, on June 21, they moved Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics.

Kuzma is coming off a solid year for Washington and will likely be signing his next contract elsewhere, as multiple team's around the league will look to give him an increase on the $13 million he earned this past season.

#6, D'Angelo Russell

After an unsuccessful return to the Los Angeles Lakers at the trade deadline, it's hard to envision D'Angelo Russell ending his free agency by signing a long-term deal with the Purple and Gold. Russell went missing for stretches during the post-season and had some injury issues during his short tenure. As such, expect to see Russell move on in the coming weeks or months.

#7, Fred VanVleet

Does Fred VanVleet return to the Toronto Raptors next season? That's one of the biggest questions surrounding the Eastern Conference franchise right now. VanVleet, 29, is an unrestricted free agent this summer and could look for a new team following the Raptors' struggles this past year and signs pointing toward a rebuild.

A solid defender, playmaker, and scorer, VanVleet will have no shortage of suitors during the free agency period.

#8, Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell never found a legitimate role with the Philadelphia 76ers this season. As such, he will be entering the free agency period with the hope of finding a team that can give him some legitimate playing time - either as a starter or, more likely, off the bench.

#9, Bruce Brown

Bruce Brown is an NBA Champion. The Denver Nuggets are expected to contend for more championships in the coming years, so many expect Brown to re-sign with the Nuggets in the coming weeks. All things considered, the chances of Brown moving during free agency are incredibly slim.

#10, Derrick Jones Jr.

As a solid wing defender, Derrick Jones Jr. will likely have some suitors during the free agency period. However, the Chicago Bulls will likely want to keep the 26-year-old UNLV product around. Expect a slight pay rise for the role-playing wing.

