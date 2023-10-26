10 players who could play for Eastern Conference team in 2023-24 NBA All-Star feat. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler

In the recent past, the NBA's Eastern Conference was viewed as being inferior to the Western Conference. There were even discussions on changing the format of the All-Star game to include the top 24 players in the whole league as opposed to selecting 12 players from each conference.

NBA enthusiasts argued that most talent was concentrated in the Western Conference. That is no longer the case as the Eastern conference has truly come into its own. Which ten players should we expect to represent the conference in the 2024 All-Star game?

10 players who could play for the Eastern Conference team in 2024 NBA All-Star game

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The list below includes five star players sure to make the All-Star team and five dark horses who could make the selection.

Dark horse candidates who could make the 2024 Eastern Conference All-Star team

10. Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero

After winning Rookie of the Year, Paolo Banchero is set to take the next step. Banchero led the Orlando Magic, averaging 20 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

If all goes well, he is sure to continue improving and make his first All-Star team. He will, however, need to improve his shooting percentage from the 30% he shot last season.

9. Dennis Shroder

Dennis Shroder

Schroder shined throughout the FIBA World Cup and won the tournament's MVP award. His biggest highlight was a masterful 30-point, eight-assist showing in Germany's win over talented Australia.

He is now in his first year with the Toronto Raptors. While Scottie Barnes has been widely touted as Toronto's best bet for an All-Star, Shroder might have something to say about that. His vocal leadership, playmaking ability and sheer bravado could see him get his first All-Star nod.

8. Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese maxey

Maxey averaged 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Sixers last season while shooting 48.1% from the field and 43.4% from three.

Given the uncertainty of the James Harden saga, the young guard could emerge as the Sixers' second star. If that happens, Maxey could very well be playing in his first All-Star team.

7. Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson

Brunson comes into this season poised to make the All-NBA team after averaging 24 Points and 6.2 assists last season. In addition, he shot a career-high 41.6% on 3-pointers in the 2022-23 season.

Brunson was the key contributor to the Knicks' successful season, but it was Julius Randle who was nominated to his second All-Star Game. If Brunson continues to play well, he should make the All-Star team, after all, he has the support of some of the most passionate NBA fans.

6. Darius Garland

Darius Garland

Darius Garland was not happy when he was not selected to the 2023 All-Star team.“I should be an All-Star,” Garland lamented to cleveland.com.

Garland averaged 21.6 points per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. He will receive another chance this season to prove the doubters wrong.

Stars who are a lock for the Eastern Conference 2024 All-Star team

5. Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler All-Star

Butler already has six All-Star selections in his career. However, he was snubbed for the 2023 All-Star selection. That did not phase him, and he proceeded to lead the Miami Heat to the NBA finals.

He took out the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks on the way to the finals, proving he is one of the best players, not only in the Conference, but in the league. He should receive more respect from voters in the 2023-2024 season.

4. Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown

The two-time All-Star averaged career highs of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season.

In addition, Brown also received one of the biggest contracts in NBA history during the off-season. Brown should reciprocate by having an excellent showing for the Celtics this season and garnering another All-Star selection.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks' playoff run collapsed spectacularly last season. A major reason for this was Antetokounmpo's poor health.

However, with the Greek Freak regularly tallying stats of 30 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, the Bucks are still in the thick of it. Giannis is a lock as an All-Star starter any time.

2. Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtic averaged 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 74 games in 2022-23. He continues to improve in different aspects of his game each season.

The Celtic leader is expected to marshal the team past the Eastern Conference where they were knocked out by Jimmy Butler and the Heat. The All-Star game should be just a formality for Tatum.

1. Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid

The reigning MVP is going to have another spectacular showing in the 2023-24 campaign if he remains healthy. He averaged a ridiculous 33.1 points per game in the last season.

Embiid is also the two-time reigning scoring champion and one of the best defenders in the league. While he might miss the services of teammate James Harden, whose future remains in limbo, Embiid should make the Eastern conference All-Star team with ease.