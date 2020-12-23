The 10 youngest NBA players on 2020-21 rosters

We are now entering the 2020-21 NBA Season, which means that the youngest players in the league are now born this century. This years' youngest NBA player came just days short of being the first player in league history born in 2002. In recent years, some of the youngest NBA stars in basketball have been making their names known and making an impact right away, and this year's batch of teenagers will be ready to do the same.

10th youngest NBA player- James Wiseman

Date of Birth: March 31, 2001

Making the cut as the tenth youngest NBA player this season, James Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors has already made headlines by missing the entire preseason to COVID protocols. Warriors fans are excited about the 2nd overall draft pick, and Wiseman will have big expectations from his teammates and coaches.

#9 Kira Lewis Jr

Kira Lewis Jr.

Date of Birth: April 6, 2001

Kira Lewis Jr. of the New Orleans Pelicans comes into the 2020-21 season as the ninth youngest NBA player, and was drafted from the Alabama Crimson Tide. Lewis Jr. scored 5 points in 10 minutes in his only preseason game this year with the Pelicans and will be coming off the bench to start the season.

#8 Isaiah Stewart

Isaiah Stewart

Date of Birth: May 22, 2001

Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons is the eighth youngest NBA player this season, and has already had quite the road to the league. Stewart was drafted 16th overall by Portland but was immediately traded to Detroit on draft night in a 3-team move that also involved the Rockets. Stewart will be fighting for minutes off the bench for the Pistons this season.

#7 Jahmi'us Ramsey

Date of Birth: June 9, 2001

Jahmi'us Ramsey was selected with the 13th pick of the 2nd round by the Sacramento Kings in this year's draft. Ramsey was projected to be a first-round pick, but fell and is now being regarded as one of the biggest "sleepers" of the draft. Ramsey, the seventh youngest NBA player, had his minutes limited in the preseason, and as the youngest player on his team, he will be fighting for a spot on the court this year.

#6 Theo Maledon

Date of Birth: June 12, 2001

Theo Maledon, the sixth youngest NBA player, has splashed onto the scene for the Oklahoma City Thunder with a great preseason. Maledon was traded to the Thunder upon being drafted by the 76ers with the 4th pick in the 2nd round. Maledon is quickly becoming a fan favorite, and will try to make an impact in his first year in the league.

#5 Killian Hayes

Date of Birth: July 27, 2001

Killian Hayes, 7th overall pick out of the Florida Gators basketball program, has been a delight thus far for Detroit Pistons fans. Hayes' preseason performance showed great signs of of potential, and the 5th youngest NBA player will likely be given opportunities to produce this season. The Pistons are a very young team, and Hayes could emerge as a star if he continues to play as he did in the preseason.

#4 Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards

Date of Birth: August 5, 2001

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves is the fourth youngest NBA player and has the potential to become one of the best players in his draft class. Edwards has been phenomenal thus far for the Timberwolves in the preseason, and he will hope to keep it rolling into the regular season. After a stellar year with the Gerogia Bulldogs in a tough SEC conference, there is no doubt Edwards has the capability to be a star.

#3 LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball

Date of Birth: August 22, 2001

Perhaps the biggest star of the 2020 NBA Draft is also one of the youngest. LaMelo Ball was the 3rd pick and is the 3rd youngest NBA player, and he is expected to be a role player from day one. He had a very strong preseason showing, including many highlight reel plays. LaMelo, one of the three Ball brothers who has spent time in the NBA, will continue to get media coverage all year long. He has proven to shine in the spotlight through his time playing internationally for the Illawara Hawks of the Australian basketball league, and now in the NBA.

#2 Patrick Williams

Date of Birth: August 26, 2001

Patrick Williams, just four days younger than LaMelo Ball, comes into this season as the 2nd youngest NBA player. Williams, the 4th overall pick by the Chicago Bulls, had a very strong start to his pro career. He got more than 20 minutes in each of the Bulls' four preseason games, and shined during his time on the court. The Bulls will have very high expectations for Williams, and will likely have him start some games in the near future.

#1 Aleksej Pokusevski

Date of Birth: December 26, 2001

The youngest NBA player this season is Aleksej Pokusevski of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Pokusevski was selected with the 17th overall pick of the draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves, but was involved in a multi-team trade that landed him in Oklahoma City. Pokusevski, a Serbian native, will be hoping to make an impact immediately and make the international players in the NBA proud.