“100 pounds; Tweet that” - James Harden gives an emphatic response when asked about the work he put in during summer

During the Philadelphia 76ers media day, James Harden spoke about the work he put this offseason and said that he lost "100 pounds". In an interview with him and Joel Embiid, Harden further outlined that he wasn't healthy to focus on his body prior to last summer.

The Philadelphia point guard said:

“This last year and a half, I really wasn’t healthy enough to put the proper work in like I’m used to, so. This summer was huge for me in that aspect”

James Harden’s weight has been a topic of discussion since his Houston days. He was criticized again in Brooklyn for not taking proper care of his body. However, alongside Joel Embiid in Philly, Harden seems to be taking his health more seriously.

When asked how much weight he lost during his summer process, Harden joked:

“100 pounds. Tweet that”

James Harden enjoys flaunting his new body weight

After catching all the flack he did for his stature, Harden was giddy in telling the reporters to tweet his weight.

Upon seeing so much negativity, Harden was making a point that if journalists are going to exploit his weight for stories, they must do it when he is in shape as well.

Apparently, Harden has lost 100 pounds since his disappointing weight last season. James was dealing with injuries that took a toll on his body. Since then, he has worked very hard to get healthy.

James Harden has been posting many photos and videos online of him working out in the gym.

With James now fully healthy and ready to go this season, him and Joel Embiid have been put on a pedestal. Regarded as one of the best duos in the game, the pair will look to bounceback next season.

The 76ers have not made it to the Finals since 2001. If Harden can quickly build chemistry with his teammates, Philly can definitely make a run in the playoffs.

Harden averaged 22.0 points and 10.3 assists per game last season, which was a combination from his time in Brooklyn and Philadelphia. For the 76ers, he averaged 21.0 points and 10.5 assists per game.

If Harden can average over 20 when he is ‘out of shape’, we should expect to see better numbers from "The Beard" this season now that he is confident and flaunting his new muscles.

