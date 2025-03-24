"100% Steph doing this on purpose": Fans erupt over Ayesha Curry's Saratoga bottle moment as influencer's wild morning routine trends

Memes and references are key to fitting into modern culture, and Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry seem to have hopped in on the latest trend over date night. The Warriors superstar shared pictures of date night with his wife, with a particular object in focus: a blue Saratoga sparkling water bottle. Yes, it would appear that even the superstar and his wife have jumped on the Ashton Hall bandwagon.

Ad

After prominently featuring on influencer Ashton Hall's early morning routine, Saratoga water has witnessed a surge of interest. Featuring aside Ayesha Curry on Steph Curry's Instagram story on Sunday is only set to add to its newfound popularity.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans reacted to the Currys, speculating whether the framing of the picture to include the viral water bottle was intentional or just a coincidence.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"100% Steph doing this on purpose," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It's no way y'all just found out about Saratoga water. Clearly ain't go anywhere nice," a fan posted, dismissing the Currys' picture as having any connection with the latest meme trend.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"And they told me Curry's washed," a fan, impressed by Steph Curry's up-to-date meme knowledge, tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"We gonna see curry dip his head in water now before the game," a fan joked, referencing Ashton Hall's ice dunk routine with Saratoga water as a prospective pregame ritual for Curry now on.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Saratoga is about to enjoy their crypto era," a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Steph is chronically online like the rest of us," a fan pointed out.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ayesha Curry, who has been the subject of some viral memes, may just have helped elevate her husband's street cred with a meme reference thrown into date night pictures.

Ayesha Curry was subject to memes relating to her cooking show portraying her as a judgmental person

Although the memes associated with Ayesha Curry were trending close to a decade back, they did last for a significant period and even warranted a response from the Food Network host.

Ad

“It just doesn’t make sense to me, Curry said in a 2016 interview with Essence, confronting the memes about her. "I wonder why people are so hateful sometimes. I just don’t get it. ... I have a feeling whoever is making them is mostly men trying to pin women against each other.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I just wish we could support each other a little bit more. I want everybody to succeed."

If the Currys are jumping into the Ashton Hall meme bandwagon, Ayesha Curry might be hypocritical. The memes on Hall may not be as hateful as they were when it came to Curry, but it does pack a tone of mockery with it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.