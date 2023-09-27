16 months before Damian Lillard's Milwaukee traded, then-Blazers star picked Giannis Antetokounmpo as dream teammate

After 11 seasons playing for the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard has been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks via a three-team deal involving the Phoenix Suns. Already envisioned as one of the best duos in the league, Lillard and Antetokounmpo look primed for a big season with the Bucks.

Interestingly, Hoop Central uploaded an old post by Damian Lillard on X that saw him interacting with a fan query. The NBA fan asked Lillard which player would help him in reaching the playoffs or even the NBA Finals. The former Trail Blazers guard responded by picking Giannis Antetokounmpo. The post is dated from May 15, 2022.

At the time, Lillard was fresh off of averaging 24.0 points per game (40.2% shooting, including 32.4% from 3-point range) and 7.3 assists. The difference now, however, is that his production on the court will contribute to the success of the Milwaukee Bucks alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Interestingly, Lillard previously preferred to be traded to the Miami Heat with his trade request out of Portland, as per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Be that as it may, his addition to the Bucks roster does help his chances of making a deep playoff run.

Damian Lillard picked Giannis Antetokounmpo as the teammate that would help him win a championship

Ahead of the start of the 2023-24 regular season, Damian Lillard did an old segment with GQ Sports where he went undercover on social media to answer questions from fans.

One question, in particular, asked Lillard which player would help him win an NBA championship. The seven-time all-star picked Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and gave a detailed answer in support of his pick.

"I would pick Giannis," Lillard said. "I mean, I would say just the dominance, you know. [He's] somebody that's going to get to the rim. He's a good playmaker, a good defender, disruptive, and the way he plays compliments the way I play. I would bring something to the table that compliments what he does and vice versa."

It makes sense why Lillard would pick Antetokounmpo as the "Greek Freak" is recognized as one of the most dominant players in the league today. Additionally, their playstyles would match well with one another, especially under pick-and-roll actions.

Despite averaging 31.1 ppg (55.3% shooting, including 27.5% from 3-point range), 11.8 rpg and 5.7 apg, Giannis Antetokounmpo still found himself eliminated in the first round to the Miami Heat in the 2023 playoffs.

However, now with the acquisition of Damian Lillard, it'll be interesting to see how his dynamic with the Bucks forward will develop throughout the regular season.