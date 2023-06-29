16 NBA Players That Don’t Get Along With Each Other

Most NBA players are usually so fiercely competitive that they would hardly give an inch to win a basketball game. In some cases, the animosity will extend to more than a couple of games, resulting in a feud.

While some of these heated battles have simmered down, a few are still just as intense or even growing in antagonism. The sometimes no-holds-encounters between these players only add more fun and intrigue to the game.

Here are some NBA players who don’t see eye-to-eye on the court.

#8 Joel Embiid and Russell Westbrook

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid and Russell Westbrook have had their fair of dustups over the years.

The friction between Russell Westbrook and Joel Embiid was at its peak when “Russ” was still with the OKC Thunder. Every time the Thunder and Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers meet, fireworks always ensue between the two NBA superstars.

In 2019, a reporter asked Westbrook if he and Embiid were on good terms. The former MVP emphatically had an expletive-filled negative answer.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Russ and Embiid get into it every time they play 🍿 Russ and Embiid get into it every time they play 🍿 https://t.co/klqbiDR9Ug

Joel Embiid and Russell Westbrook have mellowed a bit over the last two years. They’re more civil now than before but aren’t going to be buddies anytime soon.

#7 Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden

James Harden belittled Giannis Antetokounmpo's skills in an ESPN interview.

A few years ago, two of the NBA’s biggest stars were feuding. No one can pinpoint the exact reason why it started but it became the talk of the league.

Most fans are convinced that the beef started in 2019 when Giannis Antetokounmpo won the MVP over James Harden. “The Beard” had a historically-great season, averaging 34.3 points and 7.5 assists.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports “I wish I could just run, and was 7 ft and run and just dunk. Like that takes no skill at all”



Wonder who James Harden is talking about 🤔

“I wish I could just run, and was 7 ft and run and just dunk. Like that takes no skill at all”Wonder who James Harden is talking about 🤔https://t.co/4cthTch1gF

“The Greek Freak” won the MVP, however, which led Harden and the Houston Rockets to say that the Milwaukee Bucks star didn’t deserve the award.

In 2022, Antetokounmpo quashed any beef, even revealing in an interview that he has a signed jersey from James Harden.

#6 Markieff Morris and Nikola Jokic

Two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic once slammed Markieff Morris after "The Joker" was hit in the ribs by the former Miami Heat forward.

Nikola Jokic is one of the funniest players in the NBA. In 2021, he didn’t find Markieff Morris’ hard foul hilarious. “The Joker” felt he could have been injured by Morris’ shot to his rib section.

Jokic retaliated by slamming into the former Miami Heat forward’s back. The incident nearly emptied both benches. Jimmy Butler heatedly shouted at Jokic to meet him in the back.

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind Isiah Thomas, of the Bad Boy Pistons, on the Nikola Jokic-Markieff Morris incident: "One hit, then another."



"I don't think people realize how tough (Jokic) truly is. That's no act. You see everybody ran up on him, and then they backed up off him." Isiah Thomas, of the Bad Boy Pistons, on the Nikola Jokic-Markieff Morris incident: "One hit, then another.""I don't think people realize how tough (Jokic) truly is. That's no act. You see everybody ran up on him, and then they backed up off him." https://t.co/52OhvzyTsK

The fracas was so ugly that it spilled outside the court. Jokic’s brothers and Marcus Morris exchanged subtle threats on Twitter.

Fortunately, Morris wasn’t with the Heat when the Nuggets met them in the recently-concluded NBA Finals. Butler said there were no ill feelings that remained after that dustup.

Nikola Jokic expressed regret a day after the incident. It isn’t likely though that he and Morris will get past that confrontation anytime soon.

# 5 Patrick Beverley and Chris Paul

Chris Paul and Patrick Beverley have been beefing for years.

Chris Paul’s Phoenix Suns just suffered an embarrassing Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the 202 NBA playoffs. Patrick Beverley didn’t miss the opportunity to slander “CP3” on various ESPN shows.

“Pat Bev” lambasted the Suns for benching Deandre Ayton instead of the star point guard. Beverley also emphatically noted that Paul was a “cone” on defense.

When the Lakers and the Suns met last season, Patrick Beverley trolled Chris Paul with the “too small” gesture. Phoenix drubbed LA, though, which somehow made Beverley’s action look stupid.

Paul will be with the Warriors next season. He may be raring to go against his old rival regardless of which team Beverley plays for.

#4 Devin Booker and Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic and Devin Booker, two of the brightest and youngest stars in the NBA, have had testy confrontations.

Two of the NBA’s most exciting and best players have butted heads over the last two years. The 2022 playoffs were when their feud reached its peak.

Booker’s Suns had an early upper hand on Doncic’s Mavericks. On numerous occasions during the series, “Book” trolled “Luka Legend” with Doncic’s so-called flops.

Luka Doncic, however, had the last laugh when the Mavericks eliminated the top-seeded Suns. They blew away Phoenix in Game 7 on the Suns’ home court.

The two had another heated confrontation last season. Both have been insisting that it’s nothing more than competition. Basketball fans, though, aren’t buying that front. They know both want to badly embarrass the other.

#3 LeBron James and Dillon Brooks

LeBron James had the last laugh against Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies in the playoffs.

In this year’s playoffs, Dillon Brooks dared to call four-time NBA MVP LeBron James old. The Memphis Grizzlies enforcer told the media that he wished James was in peak Miami Heat form so guarding him would be tougher.

Brooks boldly claimed that he is about poking “bears” and would only respect a competitor if the opponent drops 40 points on him.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



“I don’t care. He’s old…I poke bears. I don’t respect someone until he gives me 40.”



(via



Dillon Brooks on his confrontation with LeBron James:“I don’t care. He’s old…I poke bears. I don’t respect someone until he gives me 40.”(via @espn_macmahon Dillon Brooks on his confrontation with LeBron James: “I don’t care. He’s old…I poke bears. I don’t respect someone until he gives me 40.” 👀(via @espn_macmahon) https://t.co/rH7PiT3ceX

The LA Lakers eliminated the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 by a 40-point demolition. After the series, James posted on his IG account a message aimed at trolling Dillon Brooks’ poking the bear comment.

To get back at James, Brook will have to do it with another team. The Grizzlies refused to bring him back under any circumstances. It seemed like Brooks picked a fight he couldn’t win on and off the court.

#2 Draymond Green and Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors' season unraveled after Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole. [photo: TMZ]

Draymond Green opened the 2022-23 series with a controversial fight. Green sucker punched Poole and the Golden State Warriors were never the same again.

Throughout last season, the punching incident loomed over everything the Warriors tried to do. Golden State refusing to severely punish Green only rubbed salt on Poole’s proverbial wound.

The Dubs traded Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards in the hope of signing Draymond Green. Poole will not take kindly to how he had been treated after the incident.

Don’t expect the former teammates to bury the hatchet next season.

#1 Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid and former teammate Ben Simmons are likely not going to patch up their relationship.

Another pair of former teammates will not likely be sharing a hug on the court anytime soon. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons don’t see eye to eye anymore.

The rift started when Simmons forced his way out of Philly while Embiid and his teammates tried to battle in the regular season. When “Big Ben” was eventually traded, the reigning MVP couldn’t hold back, ripping his former teammate.

Dylan Zhao @CGTNDylanZhao



Philadelphia's Ben Simmons has emerged as the target of fans' ire after Atlanta Hawks eliminated the Sixers from the NBA playoffs on Sunday.



#bensimmons #76ers #Embiid Joel Embiid takes a shot at Ben Simmons after Sixers's Game 7 loss to Hawks.Philadelphia's Ben Simmons has emerged as the target of fans' ire after Atlanta Hawks eliminated the Sixers from the NBA playoffs on Sunday. Joel Embiid takes a shot at Ben Simmons after Sixers's Game 7 loss to Hawks.Philadelphia's Ben Simmons has emerged as the target of fans' ire after Atlanta Hawks eliminated the Sixers from the NBA playoffs on Sunday.#bensimmons #76ers #Embiid https://t.co/ydshQNYTL7

The careers of the two are going the opposite way. They may end up on good terms but it will not likely be in the next few years.

