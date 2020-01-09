2 blockbuster Kuzma-trades the Lakers can make before the trade deadline I NBA 2019-20

Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers have one the best chances in recent times to put their hands on the championship this year. For everything to work in their favor, the postseason team roster should be perfect, and this where Kyle Kuzma comes into the picture.

Kyle Kuzma has been on the radar of the trade deadline for quite some time now. According to a recent report, the Lakers have shown interest in listening to trade offers for Kuzma, and it has surprised nobody. Kuzma has been underperforming this season, though admittedly, he has also faced injury issues. The bright young star can be the future of any NBA team, and hence these teams can offer the Lakers a good deal to make some roster upgrades at the last moment.

With that in mind, let me jot down two of the blockbuster trades which the Lakers can make in the last moments of the impending trade deadline.

#2 Trade for Robert Covington

Minnesota Timberwolves v Golden State Warriors

Robert Covington might be the kind of player the Lakers are searching for right now- A guy who can defend with his guts and shoot the three-ball. Covington can not only create floor spacing but can boost the team with his leadership skills.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Lakers can make a move for Covington in exchange for Kuzma, Quinn Cook, and the injured DeMarcus Cousins.

With this trade, the Lakers will get an experienced player in Covington, and the Wolves will be happy to get two young talents who can reduce the pressure on Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns.

#1 Trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic

Memphis Grizzlies v Sacramento Kings

The Lakers have shown interest in getting a player who can give them an offensive push. Hence, going after Bogdan Bogdanovic can solve most of their problems.

According to this proposal, the Lakers will trade Kyle Kuzma to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Bogdan Bogdanovic and a future pick.

The Kings have been up and down this season and currently sit at 11th place in the West. They have made Bogdan available for trade while he has not re-signed with the team, leading him towards free agency this summer. Hence, the Kings can use a young guard like Kuzma, who can add to the young pool of talents they have currently.

On the other hand, the Lakers can get a much-needed scorer to add the extra push to lift the trophy this year.