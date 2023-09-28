2 massive trades on the cards after Damian Lillard trade

This NBA offseason continued with its blockbuster trades with Damian Lillard joining Giannis Antetokounmpo and plying his trade for the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite the general consensus that "Dame Time" would eventually play for the Miami Heat, the move was not to be as the Bucks emerged out of nowhere to pull the trigger and lay the groundwork for what catapults them to bonafide title contenders.

It's safe to say that Lillard's trade, as much buzz as it has garnered and will continue to do so in the months to come, there are two more players who will be the cynosure of all eyes ahead and during the 2023-24 NBA season.

While one is hunting for a new home, the other might not stay with the new franchise for long. Here's a closer look at the details:

After Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, two more trades that could happen

#2. James Harden becomes an LA Clipper... or will have to be content second superstar on one of the contending teams

The latest on the James Harden trade saga was that talks between his preferred franchise the LA Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers had failed, but the former MVP was still hopeful that he could play alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

After inking a two-year, $68,640,000 contract with the Sixers, Harden is on an expiring contract that pays him $35,640,000. Now, that would mean teams will be aware that "The Beard" will be eligible for big money.

While he has a history of jumping teams in his quest for a maiden NBA championship, there is no doubt that he still has what it takes to be a major impact player for any side.

There's no doubt that Harden will find a new spot, and it will be a contender with a win-now mentality. Whether he takes a lesser pay again or is content being the second superstar on the team, the guard will have to figure out how to get on a team that needs him as much as he does.

#1. The Kyrie Irving to the Los Angeles Lakers narrative is not done yet

The Los Angeles Lakers are not strangers to big moves. Whether it was linking up Anthony Davis with LeBron James to win a championship, or pulling off the ill-fated Russell Westbrook trade, the Purple and Gold have shown their penchant for massive trades.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving decided to stay in Dallas with the Mavericks for a three-year, $126 million deal amid rumors mills that he would be a Laker by the end of the summer.

After being traded to the Mavericks ahead of the trade deadline, Irving and Luka Doncic were supposed to be the driving force, but the team's offensive power wasn't enough to drive them to the playoffs.

Now, with the Mavericks pulling minimal moves in the summer, their results hinge on how their famed duo works again. With Doncic being the franchise superstar, Dallas will need to do a Milwaukee if they intend to keep him happy, and if it means dealing Irving, then expect the Lakers to make a beeline for him as they look for their next NBA title.

Especially if either James or Davis goes down with an injury that threatens to put the team's season in jeopardy. The 2023-24 in-season trade theory of Irving and the Lakers is still a very strong possibility.