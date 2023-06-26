20 best NBA free agents in June 2023, ranked

The NBA playoffs are over but now the manic period of NBA free agency begins. It officially starts off on June 30. There will be some shocking moments and acquisitions as always, in the NBA offseason.

Big names may be on the trading block like Damian Lillard. Other players will change teams while seeking new deals with fresh franchises.

It is not the most loaded free agent class in recent history. However, there are still plenty of big names that could swap jerseys this season. Let’s take a look at the 20 best free agents this summer:

#20 - Gabe Vincent

The Miami Heat will likely spend to bring Vincent back. He became their starting point guard as the Heat made a surprising Finals run.

#19 - Jordan Clarkson

Clarkson will likely opt out of his $14.2 million player option. He could be a great off-the-bench scorer for a competitor.

#18 - D’Angelo Russell

Russell could return to the Lakers but they will prioritize their other young players ahead of Russell. He shot well last season but was benched in the Western Conference finals after struggling on offense.

#17 - Christian Wood

Wood is not expected to be the priority for Dallas this offseason as they will focus resources on Kyrie Irving. He averaged 16.6 ppg and 7.3 rpg with the Mavs last season

#16 - Rui Hachimura

Hachimura bumped up his stock with a solid postseason run. He could be looking for a deal of around $20 million per year. He is a restricted free agent. His reported desired contract is a significant raise from the last year of his current deal at $8.4 million.

#15 - Russell Westbrook

Westbrook regained some stock with an impressive stretch with the LA Clippers after being traded and dumped by the Lakers. He showed he can still carry a team when needed and can be a contributing piece.

#14 - Harrison Barnes

Barnes shot 37.4 percent from 3-point range this season with the Sacramento Kings. He could be a veteran presence off the bench for a competitor.

#13 - Bruce Brown Jr.

Brown boosted his stock by helping the Denver Nuggets to an NBA championship. He can be a great defender and scorer off the bench. He may look to capitalize on his recent success with a bigger deal.

#12 - Jakob Poeltl

Poeltl is a great defender and can provide defensive size, something of a dying breed in the NBA. The Raptors reportedly want to spend to bring him back.

#11 - Nikola Vucevic

Chicago will try to bring back Vucevic. He averaged a double-double and is a great floor-spacing big man. He could maybe garner some interest outside of Chicago.

#10 - Cameron Johnson

Johnson is a restricted free agent and will likely get an offer sheet higher than his current $8.06 million deal. He is a sharpshooter and hit 40.4 percent from 3-point range.

#9 - Austin Reaves

Reaves will get paid this offseason after excelling for the Lakers in the playoffs. LA really want him back but they may struggle to match contending offers the guard will receive in free agency.

#8 - Kyle Kuzma

Kuzma opted out of his $13 million player option with the Washington Wizards and will be highly coveted in free agency. He may fit perfectly as one of the new faces of the younger, refreshed Wizards team.

#7 - Brook Lopez

Lopez got votes for defensive player of the year and was a pivotal player for the Bucks. He is a stretch 5 who can drain 3-pointers and will be a top target this offseason.

#6 - Jerami Grant

Grant averaged 20.5 ppg this past season with the Blazers. He may return to Portland if they decide to stay with veteran players and make moves to retain Damian Lillard.

#5 - Draymond Green

Green opted out of his player option and will test free agency. The Warriors traded away Jordan Poole which many saw as a sign of Green’s impending return to the Warriors on a new deal.

#4 - Khris Middleton

Middleton opted out of his $40.3 million player option and will seek a longer deal. Milwaukee reportedly wants him back as a top priority this offseason to go alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

#3 - Fred VanVleet

VanVleet averaged 19.3 ppg and 7.2 apg this season in Toronto. He should garner multiple offers this offseason and may want a new home south of the border.

#2 - Kyrie Irving

Irving is eligible for a 5-year, $272.9 million deal to come back with the Mavericks. He could also take less to join another playoff contender. You never know with Irving.

#1- James Harden

Harden can opt in to his $35.6 million player option with the Sixers. He is also rumored to return to the Rockets.

