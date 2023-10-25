20 Tyrese Haliburton-inspired fantasy basketball names to try for 2023-24 NBA season

Selected as the 12th pick in the NBA 2020 draft, Tyrese Haliburton has grown into one of the most exciting young point guards in the league today. He has continued to expand his offensive arsenal from dribble penetration and efficient 3-point shooting. Coupled with his offensive game is his knack for playmaking and decision-making on the court.

After playing three seasons with the Sacramento Kings, he had a career year in his second season with the Indiana Pacers in 2022-23. He averaged over 20.7 points (49.0% shooting, including 40.0% from 3-point range), 10.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Entering his fifth season in the NBA, Haliburton is primed for another jump in his production on the court, especially following his experience playing for USA Basketball.

As Haliburton will prove to be a good asset for anyone looking to draft him to their Fantasy Basketball team, let's look at 20 names inspired by the Pacers star.

20 Tyrese Haliburton-inspired Fantasy Basketball team names to choose from

The 20 Tyrese Haliburton-inspired Fantasy Basketball names were created by The Bourbon Master's Chris, BetOhio's Chris Sheridan, The Sporting News' Matt Lutovsky and Reddit user Heavy_Panda.

Haliburton's Heroes Triple Threat Tycoons Haliburton's Court Kings Haliburton's Halos Tyrese's Time Wizards Haliburton's Hustle Crew The Haliburton Highs Assist Architects Haliburton's Dynasty Builders Rising Star Raptors Haliburton's Highlight Reel Haliburton's Hoop Magicians Haliburton's Fantasy Phenoms Court Composers Haliburton's Halftime Heroes Sleeper City New Johnny Appleseed's Haliburton Co. Tyrese's Pieces Hali Bomaye

Tyrese Haliburton talks about the upcoming season with the Indiana Pacers

After a promising 2022-23 season, despite coming short of making the playoffs, Tyrese Haliburton remains excited for the season ahead, as per IndyStar's Dustin Dopirak.

"Excited that training camp is done, excited that preseason is done, get to get back to the real games," Haliburton said. "It'll be fun tomorrow and just look forward to build on what we've been able to do, taking tomorrow as a stepping stone and using that to build the rest of the year."

From Haliburton's comments, he looks forward to the start of the regular season for his Indiana Pacers after the work the team has done during training camp and even in preseason.

The Pacers are set to face the Washington Wizards later today at 7:00 PM Eastern Time in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis.