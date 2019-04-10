2018-19 NBA Eastern Conference: Southeast Division Standings so far

Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat

Southeast Division: Washington Wizards, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets, and Atlanta Hawks

The tussle for a playoff spot was intense in the Southeast division. Orlando, Miami, and Charlotte went back and forth in the latter part of the regular season in an attempt to make a final push for the postseason.

The current status quo on the Eastern Conference leaderboard indicates the Magic going through while the Hornets and Heat find themselves a game behind the eighth-seeded Pistons.

Outlined by Wade's farewell tour and Orlando's rise to fame, the Southeast division has been a roller coaster in itself. Housing talents like Nikola Vucevic, Dwyane Wade, Trey Young, Kemba Walker and more, there exists no lack of quality in the division.

Let's head to the leaderboard and take a look at the current team standings in the Southeast division of the NBA.

#5 Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks traded Luka Doncic for Trae Young on draft day.

Atlanta got a taste of fresh talent and flair on the basketball court with the emergence of Trae Young and although they only jumped up three spots (12th) on the West standings from last year (15th), the team sure looks promising.

Led by John Collins and Young in terms of scoring throughout the season, the franchise looks ready to make the transition from old school to fresh legs. The Hawks have won 6 of 16 games against Southeast teams this year, and currently hold a 29-52 (0.358) win-loss record down at the 12th spot in the Western Conference.

#4 Washington Wizards

Wall's season-ending injury was the final nail in the coffin for the Wizards.

Despite being led by an All-Star in Bradley Beal, John Wall's absence hit the Wizards hard midway through the regular season. They were never themselves and struggled to bag a playoff berth, eventually getting eliminated from the race altogether.

They are currently 28 games behind the Warriors in the West and reside at a dismal 11th spot on the East standings. Having lost eight of their last ten games, Beal and co. are hoping for this season to get over. They are currently 32-49 (0.395) on the season, and their division record stands at 7-9 (win-loss).

