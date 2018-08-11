2018-19 NBA Preview: 2019 All-Star selection predictions

Who will be the new captains of the All-Star game?

The NBA All-Star game is months away and probably not at all on anyone's radar. Last year the game was formatted differently than prior years. Instead of the classic Western conference smackdown of the East, the NBA decided it wasn't entertaining enough for the fans.

They still selected 12 players from each conference, but had two captains select the teams through a draft. There were still 12 players from the East and West, but the teams were a mix of the two conferences.

The competition in the West is so tough that there will be examples of players with All-Star level talent that won't make the team. This was seen when Damian Lillard was snubbed two years in a row. Today it has become harder for young players to make it to the All-Star game with so many talented veterans ahead of them.

Will there be many changes to the roster from last year? Is DeRozan a good enough player to make the All-Star game in the loaded West? Who will be the biggest snub of the All-Star game? All these are the questions that this article will address.

So a final reminder that the way the game is formatted is that there are still 12 players selected from each conference that are separated into Starters and Reserves. Once the included players are chosen then the draft takes place.

