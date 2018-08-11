Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

2018-19 NBA Preview: 2019 All-Star selection predictions

Mihail Kancharla
ANALYST
Preview
52   //    11 Aug 2018, 08:36 IST

Image result for 2018 nba all star game
Who will be the new captains of the All-Star game?

The NBA All-Star game is months away and probably not at all on anyone's radar. Last year the game was formatted differently than prior years. Instead of the classic Western conference smackdown of the East, the NBA decided it wasn't entertaining enough for the fans.

They still selected 12 players from each conference, but had two captains select the teams through a draft. There were still 12 players from the East and West, but the teams were a mix of the two conferences.

The competition in the West is so tough that there will be examples of players with All-Star level talent that won't make the team. This was seen when Damian Lillard was snubbed two years in a row. Today it has become harder for young players to make it to the All-Star game with so many talented veterans ahead of them.

Will there be many changes to the roster from last year? Is DeRozan a good enough player to make the All-Star game in the loaded West? Who will be the biggest snub of the All-Star game? All these are the questions that this article will address.

So a final reminder that the way the game is formatted is that there are still 12 players selected from each conference that are separated into Starters and Reserves. Once the included players are chosen then the draft takes place.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA All Star Golden State Warriors Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Stephen Curry NBA Players
Mihail Kancharla
ANALYST
5 Early Predictions for the NBA All-Star weekend 2018-19
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals History: 9 occasions when teams swept the NBA...
RELATED STORY
NBA: President Donald Trump Takes Shot At LeBron James In...
RELATED STORY
5 longest winning streaks in NBA history
RELATED STORY
NBA Top 10: The Best NBA Players Right Now
RELATED STORY
How the NBA has evolved around Steph Curry
RELATED STORY
Why NBA 2018-19 season is going to be a thriller?
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals History: 5 highest scoring games in NBA Finals...
RELATED STORY
5 Players that changed the NBA
RELATED STORY
5 Players with the "NBA 2K Curse" 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us