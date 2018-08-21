Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

2018-19 NBA Preview: Areas of improvement for each Celtics youngster

Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
94   //    21 Aug 2018, 18:07 IST

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

If there was one lesson to be taken from the 2017-18 playoffs that we hadn't already learned before in the fascinating league that is the NBA, it is that the Celtics have arguably the best core of young players on their roster, and are only slated to add more in the 2019 NBA draft when they own the Clippers', Grizzlies' and the Kings' first-round picks.

These young guns have battled the odds unlike any other core in its infancy in the league as of today. Without Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, these Celtics played 19 games in the playoffs, won 11 of them and could conceivably have ended up in the NBA Finals but for some Game 7 yips that caused Terry Rozier, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart to all but shoot them out of the championship hunt.

But with LeBron's move to LA, the Eastern Conference is there for the taking. The Celtics made short work of the 76ers in the Conference Semifinals, exploiting Embiid's and Simmons' weaknesses to finish the series off in 5 games.

With that being said, championships do not fall into the laps of the worthy, and there is a ton of work each player on the roster needs to do before they can call themselves a true championship threat. We list the most obvious changes each of these 5 youngsters needs to make this season in order to maximize the potential they've already displayed:

#1 Jaylen Brown - Drive more often

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game One
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game One

Jaylen Brown is already one of the most athletic players in the league. His compilation of posterizing dunks contains prize scalps of the caliber of Kristaps Porzingis and Pau Gasol, and the 21-year-old has a fair way to go before he even reaches his athletic ceiling. One might even hazard as far as to already place him alongside the Russell Westbrooks and LeBron James' of the world, though The King in his youth is possibly the most explosive player in the history of the league.

Brown legitimately has the caliber to be an even more explosive Paul George at his best, but right now, the difference between the perennial All-Star he's projected to be and the above-average player he is today has much to do with experience.

Brown is a really great straight-line driver of the basketball. Better understanding of plays, a more well-developed hesi pull-up jimbo and a mentality to put the ball on the floor hard every time he drives in a Westbrook-esque manner will take his offense to the next level.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum Jaylen Brown
Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Started as an Arsenal fan at the age of 6. Became a Ronaldo and a Real Madrid fan after the 2002 World Cup. Bandwagon Celtics fan this season, though I've watched the NBA with increasing frequency over the past 14 years or so. Played both games with my high school team at some of the highest levels there are in India. Played against East Bengal u-17s in college. A member of Mercurial FC, 1st division Amateur League team in Bangalore.
10 Best moments in the Lakers-Celtics rivalry
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: Marcus Smart signs a 4-year, $52 million...
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest Basketball Players Ever - 21 to 30 of the...
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Players in Boston Celtics Franchise History
RELATED STORY
5 Oldest NBA Players of All Time 
RELATED STORY
NBA 2017-18: The 5 Best Defenses of the Regular Season
RELATED STORY
NBA Player Comparison: Kevin Garnett Vs Dirk Nowitzki
RELATED STORY
NBA Stats Leaders: Top 10 Rebounding Leaders in NBA history
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 5 Most Impactful Trades in the summer of...
RELATED STORY
5 Longest coaching stints in NBA history
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us