2018 NBA Mock Draft 1.0 Top 10 

Now that the NBA season is over, it is time to turn our attention towards the NBA Draft. This year is a very deep draft with potential impactful role players possibly being found in the second round. The NBA Draft is an exciting time where all the teams that have been *tanking* will have the opportunity to turn their franchise around. This year's collection includes the most successful European prospect ever to the potentially next Stephen Curry? As of right now, the order of the lottery has remained unchanged.

Round 1

Phoenix Suns - Deandre Ayton, Forward/Big

I personally believe that Luka Doncic is the best prospect in this draft class, however in terms of team needs the Suns should take Ayton. Standing over 7 feet tall, Suns fans will drool at the thought of having a core of Ayton and Booker. Ayton was very dominant in his first year at Arizona on the offensive end and has drawn comparisons to Karl Anthony Towns. However Ayton has many questions surrounding his defence, but his talent offensively is too much to pass up if you are the Phoenix Suns.

2. Sacramento Kings - Marvin Bagley III, Forward/Big

Again this pick is based off team needs. The Kings have their ball-handlers and wings with Fox, Hield and Bogdanovic. They do have Cauley-Stein, who has not been very impactful offensively, and so insert Bagley as part of the Kings front court. The Kings will be getting a potential 20 and 10 guy who will be getting consideration for rookie of the year. Bagley had an amazing season at Duke this past year and was constantly in discussion for College National Player of the Year,

3. Atlanta Hawks - Luka Doncic, Guard/Forward

The most successful European prospect the NBA has seen. I believe Luka is the best prospect in the class and is drawing comparisons to a Manu Ginobili/James Harden. His passing ability is well ahead of his age and has been playing professionally for years for Real Madrid with major success as a teenager. The Hawks have no pieces aside from Collins and Prince. With Schroeder wanting out, Doncic can take over the primary ball handling duties for the team. There is a possibility the Hawks take Jaren Jackson Jr. to compliment Collins on the front court with this pick.

4. Memphis Grizzlies - Mohamed Bamba, Big

He has drawn many comparisons to Rudy Gobert due to his elite rim protection and ability to defend multiple position. Bamba will be a a defensive force in the NBA with his big size and his NBA record breaking 7'10 wingspan. He has shown some flashes of being a shooter, but he will need to develop that at the next level. With Bamba, the Grizzlies will have a nice complimentary piece to Marc Gasol or a big man they can build around if they chose to blow up their roster.

5. Dallas Mavericks - Jaren Jackson Jr., Big

Possibly the best two-way player in the draft class. Jaren won't be a big name for rookie of the year consideration, but his impact on both sides of the floor will be noticeable. He is able to spread the floor and knock down the 3 point shot. He averaged nearly 3 blocks a game for Michigan State but had trouble rebounding. He needs to get stronger at the next level to develop his rebounding and a stronger post game. Overall, he will be a safe pick and will be a nice piece to add alongside Denis Smith Jr. for the Mavs future.

6. Orlando Magic - Trae Young, Guard

One of the biggest risks in the draft. Trae Young has been dubbed for most of the college season as the next Stephen Curry. He led the nation in points and assists.The comparison did put tremendous pressure on the Oklahoma freshman but he did have a similar style of play to Steph Curry and was able to knock down shots from way beyond the arc. He does pose a risk as he did suffer a significant drop off towards the end of the season and his size will make him a liability on the defensive end of the floor standing only 6'1 with a 6'3 wingspan. Orlando is in dire need of not only a point guard but a superstar name and Trae Young checks both of those boxes and could be a nice core piece if he plays as he did at the beginning of the year.

7. Chicago Bulls - Michael Porter Jr.

Another draft risk is Michael Porter Jr. He was once considered the best player in this draft class, however a back injury caused him to miss most of his college season and when he did play, he struggled. Teams will be evaluating him based off his scouting reports from school rather than the 2 or 3 games he played this past year. Standing at 6'11, his ball handling, speed and size will make him a good point forward type of player who will have the ability to finish any kind of way offensively.

8. Cleveland Cavaliers - Wendell Carter Jr. , Big

Drawn comparisons to Al Horford, Wendell Carter Jr. has a very all-around offensive game and possess all the tools to make an impact without having the eye-dropping statistics. This past season at Duke, he was in the shadow of his front court teammate Marvin Bagley III, and we were unable to see everything he possesses. He won't be a franchise centrepiece like Bagley, but he can be part of the next phase for the Cavaliers for the next few years.

9. New York Knicks - Miles Bridges, Forward

Standing only at 6'6 Miles Bridges plays like a power forward. This past year at Michigan State, the Spartans played him as a small forward and he looked out of position. Had he gone through with the draft last year, he was projected as a top 10 pick. He is similar to Tobias Harris, as an undersized power forward who can score in different ways and get some rebounds despite the mismatches. He may be a liability defensively due to his size and guarding bigger power forwards. The Knicks could try to play him as a small forward and give him time to develop as a wing player. He will need to find what position he should play for the next level and Knicks Coach David Fizdale will help him achieve his maximum potential.

10. Philadelphia 76ers - Mikal Bridges, Forward

The classic 3 and D prospect. Mikal Bridges has impressed scouts with his defensive intelligence and his ability to knock down the 3 point shot effectively. He will not be the star of a team but he will be a nice complimentary piece to add to the young core of the 76ers. In Villanova, he had great help from his teammates like Divincenzo and player of the year candidate Jalen Brunson. He is coming off a championship run with Villanova and will look to bring a winning mindset to Philly.