2019-20 NBA MVP: LeBron James vs Giannis Antetokounmpo stat comparison

With the announcement of NBA awards concluding today, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo pipped LeBron James to win the MVP trophy. The two stars went back and forth all season, entertaining the fans with their dazzling displays on the court. With the award finally being announced, let's take a look at how the LeBron James vs Giannis Antetokounmpo race went statistically.

LeBron James vs Giannis Antetokounmpo: How they fared against each other statistically

Media and experts kept a close eye on the LeBron James vs Giannis Antetokounmpo MVP race this season. Let's first take a peek at how LeBron James' stats looked at this campaign. The 'King' averaged 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 10.2 assists this season.

Defensively, the former Cleveland Cavaliers star had 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game, which shows how well the three-time NBA champion performed defensively despite single-handedly carrying the Lakers' offensive load.

On the other hand, the 'Greek Freak' put up big numbers once again, averaging 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. He added a steal and a block to that, showing his all-round prowess.

By taking a closer look at the numbers in the Giannis Antetokounmpo vs LeBron James MVP race, we can see that the Milwaukee Bucks star leads the former Miami Heat man in various categories. Giannis averaged more points, rebounds, and blocks than James this season. However, LeBron James outclassed him in terms of assists per game and also pipped him in steals per game.

When the two stars clashed this season, they came out with a win apiece. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks prevailed in the first contest, winning with a score of 111-104. However, LeBron James and the Lakers won the second fixture with the game ending at 113-103.

Fans were expecting a Giannis Antetokounmpo vs LeBron James show in the NBA final, but the Bucks got knocked out in the Eastern Conference semi-finals by the Miami Heat.

